The Tamil breakfast Chennai loves, now faster than ever

Chennai has been filling up with Udupi-style cafes for a while now. M Idli Quickaa just reminded the city what a proper Tamil breakfast actually feels like.

The breakfast upgrade Chennai has been waiting for

Murugan Idli Kadai’s first foray into quick-service dining is designed for the early hours: for the people coming off their morning walk, fresh from a game, needing something real before the day properly begins. Healthy drinks for those who want to start clean, Murungai soup for those who need something warm and restorative, and then the full idli repertoire for everyone else.

We started with the murungai soup. Rich, savoury, the drumstick flavour clear and present without being medicinal. The response from everyone who tried it was unequivocal. The kitchen was only supposed to offer it at breakfast but demand was loud enough and immediate enough that it has since been extended through the day and into other branches. That kind of popular pressure is its own form of review.