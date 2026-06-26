Why this new pop-up in Chennai feels like standing at a Singapore hawker stall

The Fish ball on the stick offered a lighter, bouncier counterpart. Made with tilapia fish and simple in presentation, it was the sort of snack you could imagine eating standing up at an actual hawker stall.

The Eggplant with garlic sauce was a quiet success amid the louder dishes around it. Soft and well-seasoned, the garlics did just enough work without overpowering the vegetable itself.

A proper Laksa doesn’t rush. This one had two different kinds of noodles drenched in a coconut broth that was deep, spiced, and full-bodied. For us it landed on the heavier side, so we treated it like hawker logic says you should—small sips and a slow pace.

We finished with the Ice ball, with pandan, gula melaka (palm sugar), and rose layered generously over shaved ice. Sweet and fragrant, it closed out the feast on a nostalgic note.

Hawker Heritage – Singapore is on till June 28. Meal for two: `2,500 ++. For lunch and dinner. At Chin Chin, The Residency, T Nagar.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @Appurvaa_