Flavours of Thailand takes us on a mini culinary journey of authentic Thai cuisine

The mere mention of Thai food fills us with mii khwaam suk—a delightful burst of edible happiness. So when we recently experienced Flavours of Thailand, the ongoing food festival at Sian, we found ourselves transported far beyond Chennai. With every bite, we were whisked away to bustling Bangkok streets, breezy coastal kitchens, and even a royal Thai dining table we simply did not want to leave.

A taste of Thailand: Sweet, spicy and soulful flavours on one plate

The cosy setting, complemented by lilting Oriental melodies, made it surprisingly easy to forget the Chennai heat outside. A beautifully detailed Thai painting on the wall added to the mood, and we briefly imagined ourselves stepping right into it, floating somewhere between art and appetite.



Executive chef Jaffar Ali welcomed us warmly and ensured there was never a dull moment throughout our culinary journey. With every course, we were drawn deeper into the heart of Thailand. Each delicacy that arrived showcased the signature Thai balance of sweet, sour, salty, spicy, and citrussy notes.