Flavours of Thailand takes us on a mini culinary journey of authentic Thai cuisine

The mere mention of Thai food fills us with mii khwaam suk—a delightful burst of edible happiness. So when we recently experienced Flavours of Thailand, the ongoing food festival at Sian, we found ourselves transported far beyond Chennai. With every bite, we were whisked away to bustling Bangkok streets, breezy coastal kitchens, and even a royal Thai dining table we simply did not want to leave.
The cosy setting, complemented by lilting Oriental melodies, made it surprisingly easy to forget the Chennai heat outside. A beautifully detailed Thai painting on the wall added to the mood, and we briefly imagined ourselves stepping right into it, floating somewhere between art and appetite.
Executive chef Jaffar Ali welcomed us warmly and ensured there was never a dull moment throughout our culinary journey. With every course, we were drawn deeper into the heart of Thailand. Each delicacy that arrived showcased the signature Thai balance of sweet, sour, salty, spicy, and citrussy notes.
We kicked things off with the soups. The Tom Yum Goong comprising prawns was everything you want it to be—spicy, tangy and fragrant, with lemongrass giving it a citrussy kick that wakes you up instantly. We are slightly obsessed with lemongrass ourselves and were reminded of our ambitious but unsuccessful attempt to grow it at home. Next to it was a gentler Glass Vermicelli Soup, light, soothing and comforting, the kind of bowl that feels like a soft reset button for your appetite. We would say start with the vegetarian soup if you prefer a calm entry before the flavour fireworks begin.
Then came the appetisers, and things got all the more exciting. Som Tam, the green papaya salad, brought crunch, the heat of chilli, the zing of lime, all nicely tied together with peanuts. And then, Poh Pia Tod, the classic Thai spring rolls, arrived golden and crisp, disappearing far too quickly once dipped into sweet chilli sauce. The Chicken Thung Thong, or charmingly named Thai ‘money bags’, were little parcels of joy, crispy outside, juicy and flavour-packed inside, and frankly impossible to stop at one.
By the time the main course rolled in, we were already happy campers. Pad pak mamuang, a vegetable stir-fry with cashews, added a nutty crunch and gentle sweetness that kept things light but satisfying. The ever-reliable Phad thai followed, tangy, savoury, slightly sweet and topped with peanuts for that extra bite of texture that keeps you going back for more.
The Spicy Pineapple Fried Rice was pure fun on a plate, with fragrant rice meeting juicy pineapple. A warm plate of Jasmine rice came next, which we tried along with some mouthwatering Pad Krapow, basil-flavoured fried minced chicken. The rice tied the entire feast together like a calm companion in a very lively conversation.
We ended on what felt like a sweet Thai hug, Khao Niew Mamuang, or mango sticky rice. Creamy coconut-infused rice with ripe golden mango made for a dessert that was both comforting and indulgent, the kind you wish you could pack into a takeaway box labelled “happiness for later.”
On till July 5.
Meal for one: `1,500 ++.
Weekdays-dinner / Weekends-lunch and dinner.
At Sian, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway .
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