From Nungu Paal to Nelli Inji Saaru: A celebration of summer flavours

Chennai has only two seasons — hot and hotter. And now that we are in the thick of the hotter chapter, it looks like iced coffees and soft drinks simply aren’t cutting it anymore. Which is why we were tickled pink when Rasanai came up with a lineup of desi summer coolers that felt nostalgic, refreshing, and of course, Instagram-worthy. From creamy nungu-based comfort to tangy gooseberry kickers and a mango drink with tableside theatrics, these beverages arrived just in time for Chennai’s peak summer meltdown.

Nungu, gooseberry and mango take centre stage in these summer drinks

Leading the lineup was the Nungu Paal, an instantly comforting Tamil summer classic. Made with tender palmyra fruit (nungu) and chilled milk, the drink delivered exactly what one expects from a seasonal cooler. It was soothing, mildly sweet and refreshing. The soft texture of the nungu paired beautifully with the creamy milk, making it an easy favourite for a sweltering afternoon.

In complete contrast came the Nelli Inji Saaru, a riveting blend of gooseberry and ginger that packed tangy, spicy and sweet notes into every sip. Light on the stomach yet full of flavour, the drink felt energising, offering a refreshing break from heavier summer beverages. The ginger added a subtle warmth while the gooseberry brought a sharp freshness that lingered pleasantly.