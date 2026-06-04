From Nungu Paal to Nelli Inji Saaru: A celebration of summer flavours

Chennai has only two seasons — hot and hotter. And now that we are in the thick of the hotter chapter, it looks like iced coffees and soft drinks simply aren’t cutting it anymore. Which is why we were tickled pink when Rasanai came up with a lineup of desi summer coolers that felt nostalgic, refreshing, and of course, Instagram-worthy. From creamy nungu-based comfort to tangy gooseberry kickers and a mango drink with tableside theatrics, these beverages arrived just in time for Chennai’s peak summer meltdown.
Leading the lineup was the Nungu Paal, an instantly comforting Tamil summer classic. Made with tender palmyra fruit (nungu) and chilled milk, the drink delivered exactly what one expects from a seasonal cooler. It was soothing, mildly sweet and refreshing. The soft texture of the nungu paired beautifully with the creamy milk, making it an easy favourite for a sweltering afternoon.
In complete contrast came the Nelli Inji Saaru, a riveting blend of gooseberry and ginger that packed tangy, spicy and sweet notes into every sip. Light on the stomach yet full of flavour, the drink felt energising, offering a refreshing break from heavier summer beverages. The ginger added a subtle warmth while the gooseberry brought a sharp freshness that lingered pleasantly.
Saving the most theatrical for last was the Mangani Saral, and crikey, what an entrance it made. A torch-lit star anise smouldered gently atop the glass before the clarified mango essence was poured, adding just the right amount of drama without feeling overdone. Thankfully, the flavour more than lived up to the spectacle. Featuring nungu, ginger, clarified mango and natural essences, it was beautifully balanced, smooth and fragrant, with a subtle sweetness that never overstayed its welcome. It was precisely the sort of drink one wants at the end of a long, sweltering summer day.
Together, the three beverages celebrated familiar South Indian flavours while giving them a refined, contemporary touch — exactly the kind of drinks Chennai needs right now.
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