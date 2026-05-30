Chennai’s latest Chef’s Table brings avant-garde cocktails and modern Indian fine dining together

Sticky Gold was the perfect opening act. A combination of vodka, mango, brown rice, and basil, it was juicy and vibrant, with ripe mango sweetness lifted by the freshness of basil. Root Awakening took things in an entirely different direction. Made with gin, vetiver, yuzu, and cold brew, it was earthy, aromatic, and a tad complex. The vetiver brought a grounding, woody quality, before the coffee rounded everything off.

Then came Degree Forty with vodka, filter coffee, and orange bitters, which was right up our street as unabashed coffee lovers. Crisp and aromatic with a lingering bitterness softened by creamy undertones, it felt like it sharpened every sense at the table. Bastenga Blaze followed with tequila, bamboo fermentation, and Naga chilli, and this one certainly lived up to its name. Firo Flora closed the sequence on a softer note with gin, pear, lavender, and jasmine that primed us for the meal ahead.

The food started arriving soon after, kicking off with the Zesty Shrimp Gappas. Chef Abhishek Mody insisted we pop them in one bite, just like a pani puri. Crisp puris gave way to juicy prawns and spiced mandarin juice, with a bright citrus zing and a cheeky hint of sweetness hitting all at once. This was an absolute firecracker of a bite.

One of the early highlights was the Smoked Salmon and Avocado served on spiced khameeri bread with avocado. The salmon was silky and rich, the roe burst with salinity, and the avocado softened everything with its creaminess. The khameeri bread held the dish together, adding just enough tang and chewiness to make every bite feel complete.

The Shehzaade ki Dal Yakhni brought a completely different energy to the table, comforting, warm, and soothing. Made with moong dal, scallion relish, coconut cream, and chilli oil, it appeared deceptively simple yet revealed itself to be deeply thoughtful. It wrapped around the palate with a lingering richness, drawing you back in before you’ve even had a chance to put the spoon down.

The Spicy Chorizo Dumpling brought a bolder turn in flavour and the crispy potato added a lovely bit of crunch and contrast, keeping things lively and all the more moreish. The Kheema Salli served with fermented rice cups brought a proper robust, meaty richness, lifted beautifully by a gentle tang from the fermentation.

Soon after came the Coriander Chilli Chicken, bright, punchy, and full of character, with fresh herbal notes and a vinegary heat that kept the palate lively and on its toes.

The Black Jaggery and Cacao Pork was, without question, one of the most memorable courses of the evening. The pork was beautifully tender with a glossy finish, while the jaggery brought a deep caramelised sweetness balanced unexpectedly well by the bitterness of cacao. Paired with pickled cucumber salad, it managed to feel indulgent without becoming heavy.