Chennai’s latest Chef’s Table brings avant-garde cocktails and modern Indian fine dining together

When Firo extends an invitation to dine, one can be certain of an experience to remember. The elegant fine dining destination in RA Puram has now unveiled its monthly Chef’s Table series, and we were chuffed to attend the inaugural edition. Needless to say, Chef Ajit Bangera and Chef Abhishek Mody delivered, as always, with precision, flair, and confidence.
The evening began with a cocktail platter that instantly set the mood for what was to come. As the drinks arrived at the table, we were reminded of author F Scott Fitzgerald’s line: “First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you.” It felt oddly fitting. Tanya, who led us through the beverage programme, approached each cocktail almost like a story, introducing them in a carefully considered progression that moved from bright and playful flavours to deeper, moodier notes.
Sticky Gold was the perfect opening act. A combination of vodka, mango, brown rice, and basil, it was juicy and vibrant, with ripe mango sweetness lifted by the freshness of basil. Root Awakening took things in an entirely different direction. Made with gin, vetiver, yuzu, and cold brew, it was earthy, aromatic, and a tad complex. The vetiver brought a grounding, woody quality, before the coffee rounded everything off.
Then came Degree Forty with vodka, filter coffee, and orange bitters, which was right up our street as unabashed coffee lovers. Crisp and aromatic with a lingering bitterness softened by creamy undertones, it felt like it sharpened every sense at the table. Bastenga Blaze followed with tequila, bamboo fermentation, and Naga chilli, and this one certainly lived up to its name. Firo Flora closed the sequence on a softer note with gin, pear, lavender, and jasmine that primed us for the meal ahead.
The food started arriving soon after, kicking off with the Zesty Shrimp Gappas. Chef Abhishek Mody insisted we pop them in one bite, just like a pani puri. Crisp puris gave way to juicy prawns and spiced mandarin juice, with a bright citrus zing and a cheeky hint of sweetness hitting all at once. This was an absolute firecracker of a bite.
One of the early highlights was the Smoked Salmon and Avocado served on spiced khameeri bread with avocado. The salmon was silky and rich, the roe burst with salinity, and the avocado softened everything with its creaminess. The khameeri bread held the dish together, adding just enough tang and chewiness to make every bite feel complete.
The Shehzaade ki Dal Yakhni brought a completely different energy to the table, comforting, warm, and soothing. Made with moong dal, scallion relish, coconut cream, and chilli oil, it appeared deceptively simple yet revealed itself to be deeply thoughtful. It wrapped around the palate with a lingering richness, drawing you back in before you’ve even had a chance to put the spoon down.
The Spicy Chorizo Dumpling brought a bolder turn in flavour and the crispy potato added a lovely bit of crunch and contrast, keeping things lively and all the more moreish. The Kheema Salli served with fermented rice cups brought a proper robust, meaty richness, lifted beautifully by a gentle tang from the fermentation.
Soon after came the Coriander Chilli Chicken, bright, punchy, and full of character, with fresh herbal notes and a vinegary heat that kept the palate lively and on its toes.
The Black Jaggery and Cacao Pork was, without question, one of the most memorable courses of the evening. The pork was beautifully tender with a glossy finish, while the jaggery brought a deep caramelised sweetness balanced unexpectedly well by the bitterness of cacao. Paired with pickled cucumber salad, it managed to feel indulgent without becoming heavy.
Another engaging part of the evening was the DIY session. We were each handed a mortar and pestle, along with a neatly arranged selection of spices on spoons, and invited to craft our own blend before it was paired with Lasaniya Roti and Bajra Roti. There was something playful about the whole experience. The rotis were rustic and earthy, while the lasaniya roti brought a bold, unapologetic hit of garlic that warmed the palate straight away and kept things lively.
We dipped our rotis into the Safed Gosht, slow-cooked over three days in what Firo calls its liquid gold. The lamb was meltingly tender, aromatic, and felt too ‘luxurious’.
By the time the desserts arrived, we were full, though there is always that curious bit of space reserved for 'just one bite'. The Tutti Croons with shrikhand, berries, pistachio, and custard arrived looking playful and inviting, and proved to be just that. The berries had a bright freshness, the pistachio added a gentle crunch and nuttiness, and the shrikhand brought everything together in a soft, tangy finish.
If this first edition proved anything, it is that Firo is not simply offering another tasting menu. Limited to around ten guests per sitting, it is crafting an experience people will talk about long after the evening ends.
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