Where British comfort meets Indian spice: An Anglo-Indian culinary journey

The Railway Guard Crispy Chicken Fry, inspired by the old railway refreshment rooms of colonial India, on the other hand, was pure fun. Crunchy, pepper-heavy and dangerously addictive, it had that glorious fried texture that crackled loudly with every bite. And beneath the crisp coating sat juicy chicken, well-imbued with spice and flavour.

Since we’re back on the prawn bandwagon after a hiatus, we were rather chuffed when the Anglo-Indian tiger prawns arrived. Marinated in a lively mix of spices, the starter brought a bright, lively lift to the table.

Next up were the Garden and Cheese Vegetable Cutlets, gloriously retro and rather difficult to resist in a very British ‘just one more’ sort of way. A crisp golden breadcrumb coating gave way to a soft, well-seasoned vegetable filling, with molten cheese oozing through the centre for good measure. Comforting, familiar, and just indulgent enough, it felt like the sort of nibble you’d happily find on a well-laid club table.

And so, to the mains, where the Slow-Roasted Baby Lamb Shank Kadai Roast quite simply stole the show. The lamb was beautifully tender, so much so it nearly collapsed into the rich, thick kadai-style masala. Smoky, well-roasted edges met bold spice in perfect harmony, resulting in a dish that was deeply satisfying without ever feeling heavy-handed or overworked.

The Anglo-Indian Meatball Curry was another standout with delicate minced mutton balls gently simmered in a spiced tomato and coconut gravy. Notes of pepper, cumin, coriander, and chilli formed a well-balanced base, while coconut milk smoothed everything into a silky, rounded finish. Traditionally served with yellow coconut rice and devil chutney, it remains one of the most comforting staples of the repertoire.