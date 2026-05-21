Charminar Street Food Festival turns Chennai into Hyderabad’s galli scene

They say no trip to Hyderabad is complete without a food trail around Charminar. But when those iconic flavours land in namma Besant Nagar, with the salty breeze of Elliots Beach in the air, it feels like two cities coming together on one plate.
Hyderabadi classics shine at Charminar Street Food Festival in Chennai
The Charminar Street Food Festival at Rasanai is a love letter to Hyderabad’s Old City, bringing alive the buzz of late-night Irani cafés, smoky Ramzan food stalls and heirloom recipes that have been passed down through generations. As we settled into our seats overlooking the beach on a balmy afternoon, the chef arrived with the confidence and smile of someone who knew he had crafted a zabardast spread. One bite later, we knew it too.
The starters came in like a full-on flavour procession, instantly taking us back to those buzzing Ramzan food trails across Chennai's and Hyderabad’s galli vibes. First up were the Haleem Phyllos, a clever spin on the classic Hyderabadi haleem. The slow-cooked mutton was rich, silky and deeply spiced, wrapped inside crisp, buttery phyllo pastry and fried to a golden crunch. Every bite struck a perfect balance between creamy indulgence and delicate flakiness.
The Shami Vada followed soon after, with minced mutton patties seasoned with hints of pepper, chilli and warming spices. Crisp at the edges yet soft and almost melt-in-the-mouth inside, they carried a rustic heartiness that made them instantly moreish.
Then came the Chicken Lukhmi, Hyderabad’s iconic square samosa and a staple on Iftar spreads. The pastry was crisp and light, giving way to a generously spiced minced chicken filling that was juicy, savoury and packed with flavour. It was the kind of snack that disappears from the plate before you even realise it.
Meanwhile, the Apollo Fish, one of Hyderabad’s most loved appetisers, arrived crisp and golden. The batter-fried fish, tossed with fiery Andhra chillies, curry leaves and a squeeze of lemon, delivered a perfect balance of heat, tang and crunch.
Vegetarian options held their own with a spread that was just as tempting. The Mokkajonna Vellulli Kaaram featured crispy strips of baby corn tossed in garlic, curry leaves and punchy Andhra-style seasoning. Smoky, spicy and crunchy, it worked brilliantly as a bar-snack-style appetiser.
The Gongura Paneer Pockets, meanwhile, brought a tangy twist to the table. The sharp, slightly sour notes of gongura paired beautifully with the soft paneer filling, all wrapped in crisp pastry that added just the right bite and texture contrast.
By then, we were almost full, but skipping the main course was not an option. The Chitti Muthiyali Royyala Pulao was fragrant and deeply comforting, with short-grain rice slow-cooked in dum alongside juicy prawns, green chillies and aromatic spices. Every grain carried the sweetness of seafood and the warmth of spice in equal measure. It paired effortlessly with the Osmania Mutton, where slow-cooked, tender pieces of meat sat in velvety gravy of onions, yoghurt and warming spices, which was rich yet balanced.
For the vegetarians, the Pachi Mirchi Paneer Pulao brought a vibrant, green heat to the table, with crushed chillies lifting the fragrant rice and soft cubes of paneer into something fresh and punchy. Alongside it, the Puttogodugu Palakura Iguru offered a soothing contrast. Earthy mushrooms and spinach simmered gently with onions, tomatoes and spices, coming together as a homely curry that rounded off the richer dishes with quiet comfort.
We rounded off the meal with Sheermal, a soft saffron-scented flatbread with a gentle sweetness and a light, pillowy texture. Alongside it came Shahdood Malai, a creamy reduced milk dessert layered with seasonal mulberries and nuts. Rich, chilled and delicately fruity, it brought a calm, satisfying close to a feast that carried the spirit of Hyderabad’s hungama all the way to Chennai’s coastline.
Meal for two: Rs 1500/-
Lunch and dinner. Until May 31
At Rasanai, Besant Nagar.
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