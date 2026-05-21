Charminar Street Food Festival turns Chennai into Hyderabad’s galli scene

The Charminar Street Food Festival at Rasanai is a love letter to Hyderabad’s Old City, bringing alive the buzz of late-night Irani cafés, smoky Ramzan food stalls and heirloom recipes that have been passed down through generations. As we settled into our seats overlooking the beach on a balmy afternoon, the chef arrived with the confidence and smile of someone who knew he had crafted a zabardast spread. One bite later, we knew it too.

The starters came in like a full-on flavour procession, instantly taking us back to those buzzing Ramzan food trails across Chennai's and Hyderabad’s galli vibes. First up were the Haleem Phyllos, a clever spin on the classic Hyderabadi haleem. The slow-cooked mutton was rich, silky and deeply spiced, wrapped inside crisp, buttery phyllo pastry and fried to a golden crunch. Every bite struck a perfect balance between creamy indulgence and delicate flakiness.

The Shami Vada followed soon after, with minced mutton patties seasoned with hints of pepper, chilli and warming spices. Crisp at the edges yet soft and almost melt-in-the-mouth inside, they carried a rustic heartiness that made them instantly moreish.

Then came the Chicken Lukhmi, Hyderabad’s iconic square samosa and a staple on Iftar spreads. The pastry was crisp and light, giving way to a generously spiced minced chicken filling that was juicy, savoury and packed with flavour. It was the kind of snack that disappears from the plate before you even realise it.