Stitched by flavour: Thailand to Japan in one menu

The premise of Little Soi’s The Asian Night Market is a straightforward one. Take the energy of Asia’s busiest street food corridors—Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Burma, and Japan, and bring them together on a shared menu. Built for sharing, this curated limited-menu serves everything as small plates, so guests can sample a range of flavours across the table.

Follow along as we take you through the bustling night streets of Asia through flavour stamps.

This Asian food festival brings stall culture to the table

Our first destination was Thailand where we opened with the Thai corn cakes. Crisp corn fritters marinated in Thai flavours and served with a sweet chilli sauce, they were light and well-seasoned. Meanwhile, the pickled cucumber alongside gave them a freshness that kept things from feeling too heavy at the start. Honestly, we didn’t expect it to be so good. But it impressed us by all means.