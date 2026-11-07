Luxurious festive gifting: A guide to Chennai's finest hampers, sweets, and brunches

Transform your seasonal celebrations into a unique experience by combining the artisan charm of the Box of Light hampers and the Ramayana Chocolate Set, both crafted by Chef Mansi Sanghi at The Ground Flour. The curated Box of Light selections bring together comforting favourites like curry leaf khari, almond biscuits, coconut barfi brookies, and kachori babka. Meanwhile, the Ramayana Chocolate Set elevates gifting into an epic tale, featuring five uniquely moulded artisanal bars inspired by legends, such as the arrow-shaped milk chocolate with roasted almonds and the sea-salt-infused dark chocolate of Lanka. Box of Light ranges from INR 1,550 to INR 1,950; Ramayana Chocolate Set is INR 2,100 for a set of five bars. Available online.