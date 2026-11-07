Luxurious festive gifting: A guide to Chennai's finest hampers, sweets, and brunches

This festive season, we present a curated hamper collection that draws inspiration from across Chennai.
Assembled in collaboration with the city’s independent makers, artisanal studios, and heritage establishments, each hamper reflects the diversity, craftsmanship, and cultural richness that define the city.
Luxurious celebrations call for truly exceptional gifting, and Khushiyan delivers sheer opulence with its range of magnificent hampers. Whether you choose the thoughtfully structured Opulence Box, the generous Festive Blessings, or the lavish Deepavali Royale Hamper, each exquisite parcel brims with premium dry fruits, truffle-popped chips, artisanal chocolates, handcrafted diyas, and traditional sweets. These bespoke assortments are designed to delight family members and corporate associates alike, filling every home with warmth, radiance, and festive cheer. INR 3,999 onwards. At Hilton Chennai, Guindy.
Celebrating the spirit of giving with a fine selection of traditional favourites and festive sweets, three distinctively curated hampers are designed to make your seasonal celebrations memorable. From The Traditional Hamper featuring regional snacks like Chettinadu thattai murukku and Tirunelveli halwa to The Festive Hamper collections brimming with artisanal chocolates, organic honey, gourmet coffee, and aromatic jar candles, these bespoke assortments bring warmth and joy to every home. INR 2,200 onwards. At The Raintree, St Mary’s Road.
Celebrate Deepavali with these festive hampers, featuring traditional Indian delicacies, gourmet treats, and premium indulgences. Inspired by India’s artistic heritage, the packaging showcases motifs drawn from kalamkari, banarasi, kasuti, kasavu and pichwai traditions. From mithai boxes to thoughtfully assembled premium hampers, the collection offers elegant gifting options for loved ones, festive gatherings and corporate celebrations. INR 499 ++ onwards. At Hyatt Regency Chennai, Teynampet.
Uniting the timeless richness of Indian traditions with the avant-garde artistry of contemporary confectionery, this exquisite festive collection brings together traditional flavours and contemporary creations. The Ritvah selection offers signature mithai boxes, festive tea cakes, fudge brownies, and curated hampers like the Grand Curation and Majestic Collection, featuring innovative delicacies such as hazelnut besan laddoo and pista pumpkin seed burfi. Complementing these heritage sweets, Fabelle contributes luxury chocolate gifting options, including the Prisma Bouquet, Elements Reimagined pralines, and dessert-inspired truffles that reimagine global favourites like tiramisu and banoffee pie. Prices for Ritvah hampers start at INR 3,299 (Mithai box at INR 2,399); Prices for Fabelle bouquets and collections start at INR 795. At ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.
Transform your seasonal celebrations into a unique experience by combining the artisan charm of the Box of Light hampers and the Ramayana Chocolate Set, both crafted by Chef Mansi Sanghi at The Ground Flour. The curated Box of Light selections bring together comforting favourites like curry leaf khari, almond biscuits, coconut barfi brookies, and kachori babka. Meanwhile, the Ramayana Chocolate Set elevates gifting into an epic tale, featuring five uniquely moulded artisanal bars inspired by legends, such as the arrow-shaped milk chocolate with roasted almonds and the sea-salt-infused dark chocolate of Lanka. Box of Light ranges from INR 1,550 to INR 1,950; Ramayana Chocolate Set is INR 2,100 for a set of five bars. Available online.
Bringing a chic and contemporary flair to traditional festivities, here is an inspiring selection of gift hampers and artisanal sweet boxes designed to spread joy and sweetness. From the celebratory Utsav and heartwarming Sneh to the luxurious Vaibhav and the sparkling-wine-inclusive Anmol hamper, each collection overflows with gourmet snacks, Flurys coffee, scented candles, and handcrafted diyas. For those seeking dedicated confectionery boxes, the Desi Treats and Cacao Overload collections provide rich traditional mithai and inventive chocolate truffles to elevate every festive gathering. INR 1,199 to INR 9,499. At The Park Chennai, Anna Salai.
Embrace the rich spirit of togetherness and celebration with The Diwali Collection of curated hampers designed to elevate your seasonal gifting. At your perusal are the charming Delight Box and the snack-filled Joy Box to the elaborate Happiness Box, Bliss Box, and the luxurious Euphoria Box. These collections feature an impressive selection of handcrafted chocolates, artisanal barks, traditional sweets like kaju katli, and speciality items like custom candles and festive torans. INR 1,200 onwards. At Park Hyatt Chennai, Guindy.
Blending modern elegance with cherished seasonal customs, the Timeless Traditions collection presents a splendid array of thoughtfully curated hampers designed to make your festive gifting truly meaningful. From the charming Signature Edit and Gilded Collection to the exquisite Festive Atelier, Box of Brilliance, and the lavish Grand Gesture, these collections bring together fine dry fruits, artisanal baklava, organic honey, gourmet dips, and festive diyas. INR 2,000 onwards. At Pullman Chennai, Anna Salai.
Bringing health, elegance, and artisanal excellence to your festive celebrations, Nuts ‘n’ Spices presents an extensive array of curated gift collections designed to delight every recipient. From the wholesome Gift of Good Health and vibrant Celebration Collection to the regal Nutri-Luxe Collection, the sophisticated Golden Mesh Collection, the traditional Heritage Collection, the majestic Imperial Collection, and the lavish Gourmet-Luxe Collection, these hampers feature premium selections of finest dry fruits, roasted nuts, exotic spices, and healthy treats. Available in stores across Chennai and online.
Indulge in a comforting slice of homemade luxury with the delectable Chocolate mud cake and Coconut pudding from Bon Bon’s Tiffin Tales, lovingly crafted to sweeten your seasonal celebrations. Packed with rich, decadent flavours straight from a cosy home kitchen, this treat makes a delightful gift to share with someone special this Deepavali. INR 650 onwards. Available for takeaway at Anna Nagar and online delivery.
Bring home a touch of Indian traditional art this Deepavali with Signatures by The Leela. Featuring special-edition Pichwai artwork by Nathdwara artist Rajaram Sharma, the festive hampers pair artisanal mithai, chocolates, and gourmet treats with signature fragrances, herbal infusions, and keepsakes. With hampers starting at INR 2,500++ and a Make Your Own Hamper option, there’s room to personalise the festive gesture. At The Leela Palace Chennai, MRC Nagar.
Rooted in the timeless grace of classic Indian hospitality, the festive collection from Taj Coromandel Chennai brings together an exceptional array of handcrafted delicacies and luxury keepsakes. Discover a thoughtful spectrum of offerings, from the holistic Wellness Hamper and vibrant Umang box to the regal Divyam and ultra-exclusive Coromandel baskets. Packed with artisanal chocolates, organic green teas, gourmet baklava, and handcrafted brass idols, each creation radiates refinement and warmth. INR 1,650 onwards. At Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam.
Make Deepavali gifting thoughtful with Vahdam India’s tea hampers. The Blush Assorted Teas Gift Set features three teas, Weekend in Taj Mahal offers eight tea tins, and Glow includes six teas. This festive season explore new flavours and share a leisurely brew with loved ones. These curated collections make thoughtful gifts for tea enthusiasts. INR 1,199 onwards. Available online.
From traditional ghee sweets and baklavas to elaborate festive hampers, Sree Gupta Bhavan’s 2026 gifting catalogue brings together an assortment of treats for the season. Explore assorted mithai boxes, celebration gift boxes, dry fruit platters and assembled hampers, with options for bulk orders and corporate gifting. INR 500 onwards. At Sree Gupta Bhavan outlets.
Hotel Ambica Empire is marking Deepavali with an assortment of Indian ghee sweets, alongside special prices on its biriyani selection. The festive offerings include assorted sweets for gifting, mutton biriyani and chicken biryani, with vegetarian options also available. Sweets: INR 450 for 500 g and INR 900 per kg. Mutton biriyani: INR 400; Chicken biriyani: INR 350. At Hotel Ambica Empire, Vadapalani.
This Deepavali, Ciclo Café and Firo, under TIAM Foods, bring together traditional Indian flavours and contemporary gourmet treats in a limited-edition gifting collection. Choose from the Assorted Mithai Box with its hand-illustrated introduction to the sweets, the Bundle of Joy with savoury accompaniments and a candle, or the more elaborate Utsav hamper featuring cocktail and mocktail premixes. INR 899 onwards. At Ciclo Café and Firo outlets.
Bringing a touch of tradition to Deepavali celebrations, The Kitchen by Chef Deepa has introduced a special mithai menu featuring Indian favourites made with pure ghee. Choose from jalebi, modak, besan laddu and chandrakala, or opt for Cashew roll and Mix mithai, available in 500 g and 1 kg packs. Advance orders are open. INR 675 onwards. Available online.
Gather your loved ones for a festive afternoon at Six ‘O’ One, THE Park Chennai, which is hosting a Deepavali brunch featuring festive favourites, seasonal specialities and decadent treats. Guests can choose between alcoholic and non-alcoholic brunch packages for the celebration. INR 2,799 onwards per person. Available on November 8. 12.30 pm onwards. At Six ‘O’ One, THE Park Chennai, Anna Salai.
Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Chennai Velachery celebrates the season with Diwali Brunch: A Festival of Flavours and Light featuring traditional Indian delicacies, freshly made chaat, kebabs from the grill and a selection of vegetarian, non-vegetarian and international favourites. The spread also includes freshly prepared desserts, traditional Deepavali mithai and festive beverages, making it an afternoon for families to gather over a celebratory meal. INR 2,799 ++ per person. On November 8. From 12 noon to 3.30 pm. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Velachery.
Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai brings out a Deepavali hamper collection. Featuring premium ingredients and elegant festive packaging, the hampers are suited to both personal and corporate gifting. INR 1,150 onwards. At Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai.
Celebrate the festive season with two special dining offerings at Hotel Savera. Malgudi Restaurant presents a Kari Virundhu Thali for two, while The Piano hosts a Diwali brunch with a spread of festive favourites. Kari Virundhu Thali: INR 3,200 nett for two. Diwali brunch: INR 1,800 per person. November 7 and 8. Kari Virundhu: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm; brunch: 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Malgudi Restaurant and The Piano, Hotel Savera, Mylapore.
The Reef at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa hosts an elaborate Diwali Sunday Brunch featuring live culinary counters, family-friendly activities, and a massive spread of regional Indian specialities. Guests can indulge in live grill stations, a chaat counter, a carving station featuring Baluchi Raan, and signature dishes ranging from Delhi 6 Butter Chicken and Gosht Nihari to Dindigul Kozhi Biryani and fresh Jalebi with Rabdi. Meal for one: INR 3,299. On November 8. At The Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.