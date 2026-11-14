A taste of the Himalayas comes to Chennai with generous servings and pocket-friendly prices

We started with the Non-veg momo platter, a bestseller that lets you sample four styles of chicken momos in one sitting. Two each of steamed, pan-fried, kurkure and tandoori momos make it a good choice for first-timers or anyone who cannot settle on just one. The steamed momos were warm, juicy and generously filled, just as we like our classics. The pan-fried ones won us over with their lightly seared exterior and lovely bite. The Kurkure momos, coated in crunchy breadcrumbs with a panko-like crust, were tasty, though a little oily for our liking. The Tandoori momos, coated in a house-made tandoori paste, were smoky and spicy, almost like little stuffed kebabs.

Next came the Chicken keema noodles, a generous serving of wok-tossed noodles loaded with well-seasoned minced meat. Bok choy, sesame and chilli flakes added texture and flavour, though the dish leaned a little oily. The carrot and cucumber salad on the side brought a welcome crunch.