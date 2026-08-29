This Thai favourite in Chennai finds a new home in Adyar with a tighter menu of bold and comforting flavours

We start snacking, and don’t really stop. The crispy Lotus stem tempura is a good place to begin, thin and properly crisp. In place of honey, it now comes with a sweet chilli and chilli paste mix, a spicy kick on crisp edges that’s easy to keep picking at. The Chicken spring roll follows, packed with juicy pulled chicken, cabbage, herbs, lime and water chestnuts. The Thai basil chicken brings a more assertive hit of garlic, bird’s eye chilli and fragrant basil, but it’s the Prik Thai prawn where things pick up with wok-charred prawns slicked in lime leaf butter and roasted chilli, plump and tender, sweetness holding up against the smoky heat.

Our favourite, though, is the pickled Prawn har gow, translucent parcels hiding prawns pickled in vinegar. Bite into one and the filling nearly bursts through the wrapper, a bright tang that has us reaching for another. Next, the Tenderloin gyoza, cooked entirely in tallow for fuller meatiness, pepper soy adding depth and a crisp base for texture. New to the menu is the crunchy Prawn tempura roll, prawn meeting crisp tempura flakes for a satisfying bite. The Kra pao smash bao chicken gives a familiar bun a Thai spin, juicy smashed chicken, garlic, basil and bird’s eye chilli tucked inside, the heat fragrant rather than overpowering.