A leisurely Mediterranean brunch awaits at this Alwarpet restaurant

Sunday mornings are made for sleeping in, but we had a breakfast date to keep. Atlas House in Alwarpet has recently introduced a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast menu, and we had to drop by to try it out. It had rained earlier that morning, leaving the neighbourhood looking a little greener than usual. We settled in for a leisurely brunch, beginning, as Joey Tribbiani from F.R.I.E.N.D.S would insist, with dessert.
We began with the French toast, served with cinnamon, ashta cream, strawberries, blueberries, mint and an orange glaze, alongside a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice. The soft, custardy bread came dusted with cinnamon and topped with strawberries, blueberries, mint and an orange glaze. The ashta cream was the highlight. Silky, milky and indulgent, it melted into the toast with every bite. We found it just sweet enough, while the fresh berries brought a tartness that cut through the cream. The toast was light and soft, and we could happily have gone back for another slice. The orange juice was a refreshing accompaniment, with its natural citrus tang making a good match for the creamy toast.
The Garlic cream frittata was next, with baked eggs, baby potatoes, caramelised onions, herbs and parmesan cheese. The eggs were soft and tender, with the potatoes adding a little bite. The garlic cream was the real star, bringing a savoury depth and fragrant richness to the dish. Baked into the eggs along with parmesan, it lent each forkful a rich, savoury garlic flavour. It was a hearty plate, and one we would happily order again.
We finished with a bowl of Ashta cream. Layered with almond flakes, crumbled pistachios and blueberries, it was finished with pomegranate molasses, which added a sweet-tart note. The cream was smooth and mildly sweet, with a tangy edge and a little texture from the nuts. It is a good choice for anyone who enjoys dessert without too much sweetness.
INR 1,000 for two. At Atlas House, Bawa Road.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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