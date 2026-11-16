A leisurely Mediterranean brunch awaits at this Alwarpet restaurant

We finished with a bowl of Ashta cream. Layered with almond flakes, crumbled pistachios and blueberries, it was finished with pomegranate molasses, which added a sweet-tart note. The cream was smooth and mildly sweet, with a tangy edge and a little texture from the nuts. It is a good choice for anyone who enjoys dessert without too much sweetness.

INR 1,000 for two. At Atlas House, Bawa Road.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com