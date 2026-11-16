Chennai

A leisurely Mediterranean brunch awaits at this Alwarpet restaurant

A new breakfast menu brings together Georgian khachapuri, Middle Eastern ashta, and more
Mediterranean breakfast
A spread of some of the Mediterranean breakfast favourites at Atlas HouseSpecial arrangement
Updated on
2 min read

Sunday mornings are made for sleeping in, but we had a breakfast date to keep. Atlas House in Alwarpet has recently introduced a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast menu, and we had to drop by to try it out. It had rained earlier that morning, leaving the neighbourhood looking a little greener than usual. We settled in for a leisurely brunch, beginning, as Joey Tribbiani from F.R.I.E.N.D.S would insist, with dessert. 

French toast, cheesy khachapuri and more at Atlas House’s new breakfast menu in Chennai

French toast
French toast with ashta cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries.Special arrangement

We began with the French toast, served with cinnamon, ashta cream, strawberries, blueberries, mint and an orange glaze, alongside a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice. The soft, custardy bread came dusted with cinnamon and topped with strawberries, blueberries, mint and an orange glaze. The ashta cream was the highlight. Silky, milky and indulgent, it melted into the toast with every bite. We found it just sweet enough, while the fresh berries brought a tartness that cut through the cream. The toast was light and soft, and we could happily have gone back for another slice. The orange juice was a refreshing accompaniment, with its natural citrus tang making a good match for the creamy toast.

Georgian khachapuri
Georgian khachapuri, a boat-shaped bread filled with melted cheese and baked with egg yolk and butter.Special arrangement

The Garlic cream frittata was next, with baked eggs, baby potatoes, caramelised onions, herbs and parmesan cheese. The eggs were soft and tender, with the potatoes adding a little bite. The garlic cream was the real star, bringing a savoury depth and fragrant richness to the dish. Baked into the eggs along with parmesan, it lent each forkful a rich, savoury garlic flavour. It was a hearty plate, and one we would happily order again.

Ashta cream
Ashta cream topped with almond flakes, pistachios and fresh mint.Special arrangement

We finished with a bowl of Ashta cream. Layered with almond flakes, crumbled pistachios and blueberries, it was finished with pomegranate molasses, which added a sweet-tart note. The cream was smooth and mildly sweet, with a tangy edge and a little texture from the nuts. It is a good choice for anyone who enjoys dessert without too much sweetness.

INR 1,000 for two. At Atlas House, Bawa Road.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com

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