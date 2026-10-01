Seafood cravings? This new Alwarpet cloud kitchen brings coastal flavours to your doorstep

When the craving for a good seafood meal strikes, a trip to the coast isn’t always necessary. With Kai To Go, the new delivery and takeaway-only cloud kitchen from ECR’s Kai From the Sea, the restaurant’s comforting coastal flavours are now making their way into the city, with a new outpost in Alwarpet. We ordered a spread to see how well the food travelled, and the experience was surprisingly fuss-free. The packaging was neat, with no spills; the delivery arrived in under 30 minutes, and everything was still piping hot.
We started with plain rice and the Goan fish curry, a mildly spiced, tangy gravy with a generous dose of coconut milk lending it a smooth, creamy finish. The tomatoes and curry leaves added a savoury depth, while the coconut milk softened the tang, making it a comforting accompaniment to the rice. The flaky Malabar parotta was the perfect partner for the Dhanya adraki paneer. The paneer was fresh and soft, tucked into a thick, rich gravy with the warmth of ginger and the fragrant, almost citrusy notes of coriander.
Next, we paired the Idiyappam with their Kerala-style Chicken stew, which turned out to be the highlight of the meal. The soft, delicate string hoppers soaked up the creamy stew beautifully, but the chicken was the real star. The coconut milk and cashew-based white gravy, seasoned with white pepper and red chillies, had a lovely sweetness with a mild, warming heat. The chicken was tender and almost melted in the mouth, while the smooth, velvety sauce clung to every piece. The creamy stew had a light finish that made every bite with the idiyappam an absolute delight.
The Kai special prawn pulao was another winner, with fragrant rice generously studded with plump prawns. Caramelised onions brought a lovely sweetness, while curry leaves and bay leaves lent the rice an aromatic depth. The heat from the spices was just right for our palate, and the accompanying raita offered a cool welcome contrast.
We ended with the Filter coffee tiramisu, an indulgent finish that was surprisingly light. The creamy layers had a pronounced coffee flavour, balanced by just enough sweetness. The rum came through sharply, lending each spoonful a warming finish.
Meal for two: INR 1,600 onwards. Available online.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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