Seafood cravings? This new Alwarpet cloud kitchen brings coastal flavours to your doorstep

We started with plain rice and the Goan fish curry, a mildly spiced, tangy gravy with a generous dose of coconut milk lending it a smooth, creamy finish. The tomatoes and curry leaves added a savoury depth, while the coconut milk softened the tang, making it a comforting accompaniment to the rice. The flaky Malabar parotta was the perfect partner for the Dhanya adraki paneer. The paneer was fresh and soft, tucked into a thick, rich gravy with the warmth of ginger and the fragrant, almost citrusy notes of coriander.

Next, we paired the Idiyappam with their Kerala-style Chicken stew, which turned out to be the highlight of the meal. The soft, delicate string hoppers soaked up the creamy stew beautifully, but the chicken was the real star. The coconut milk and cashew-based white gravy, seasoned with white pepper and red chillies, had a lovely sweetness with a mild, warming heat. The chicken was tender and almost melted in the mouth, while the smooth, velvety sauce clung to every piece. The creamy stew had a light finish that made every bite with the idiyappam an absolute delight.