A royal indulgence from the kitchens of the Nizam

Next up was the chaat platter – you had traditional chaat items like samosa chaat, paani puri, bhel puri – the usual suspects, though we must admit that we did not enjoy this one too much. This dish is common on the vegetarian menu as well. Our next course was much more exciting. Chicken, fish, prawns, and some fruits like marinated pears, pineapple and apples all cooked over a grill. This had some interesting flavours, though the fruits may not be to everybody’s taste. The next course is what we were aiming for: the magical Haleem. Simmered for hours on a low flame, this magical combination of shredded meat, lentils and beaten wheat is one of Hyderabad’s specialities and here at Aish the chef has taken it to another level in terms of taste. You can actually taste the meat blended with the lentils – a soft, silken flavour that teases the palate. Combine it with sheermal bread, and you have a match made in heaven. Rogan josh was the next main course. Rich and spiced just right, this one was quite a treat. There was also a saffron-infused chicken curry and fish cooked with red chillies. Again, the best part that we liked with all these dishes was that the spice level was just right and did not tear into our tastebuds.