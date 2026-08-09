From festivals to pop-ups, discover food events in Hyderabad this week

A curated roundup of the best culinary happenings across the city
From festivals to pop-ups, discover food events in Hyderabad this week
Here's a list of culinary events in Hyderabad

Seasonal blues may be settling in, but Hyderabad’s food spots are serving up the antidote. From limited-time menus to exciting new culinary experiences, the city has plenty to tempt every kind of appetite. Here’s where to head for your next memorable meal.

1. Royal delight

From festivals to pop-ups, discover food events in Hyderabad this week
Royal delight

Sundays | Somajiguda

Get a glimpse of the grandeur of Hyderabad’s royal kitchens, with a Royal Nizami Sunday Brunch where timeless recipes, heritage flavours, Nizami delicacies and handcrafted desserts shine.

Prices start at `3,000++. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Aish - The Park.

2. Chef’s kiss

From festivals to pop-ups, discover food events in Hyderabad this week
Chef’s kiss

August 7 & 8 | Banjara Hills

Discover Italy’s culinary heritage at Italian Trattoria with an immersive, multi-course dining experience.

Prices start at `5,499++. 7 pm. At The Leela Hyderabad.

3. Traditional treat

From festivals to pop-ups, discover food events in Hyderabad this week
Traditional treat

August 7 to August 12 | HITEC City

Gather Around the Thaal celebrates the vibrant culinary traditions of the Dawoodi Bohra fraternity, with a buffet and traditional thaal experience, featuring bold flavours and authentic dishes.

Prices start at `2,450++. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur.

4. Gone coastal

From festivals to pop-ups, discover food events in Hyderabad this week
Gone coastal

On till August 31 | Champapet

Oriental Seafood Festival presents a curated coastal spread featuring signature dishes including Deep-fried octopus and Chilli butter garlic crab.

Prices start at `395++. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Chowman.

5. South Indian feast

From festivals to pop-ups, discover food events in Hyderabad this week
South Indian feast

August 8 & 9 | HITEC City

Savour traditional cuisine and regional delicacies at this Tamil Food Pop-up showcasing the diversity of the region, alongside contemporary takes on classic recipes.

Prices start at `3000++. 7 pm. At Mazzo, Marriott Executive Apartments.

6. Seasonal plates

From festivals to pop-ups, discover food events in Hyderabad this week
Seasonal plates

August 7 | Jubilee Hills

Indulge in the season’s best with a Monsoon Lunch Menu featuring local delicacies and signature dishes.

Meal for two: `1,000++. 12 pm to 12 am. At Cara Cara.

7. Local flair

From festivals to pop-ups, discover food events in Hyderabad this week
Local flair

On till August 10 | Kukatpally

Experience the state's diverse culinary heritage at LuLu Telangana Food Fest where specially curated dishes bringyou the best from the region.

Prices start at `1,000++. 9 am to 11 pm. At LuLu Hypermarket.

Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Food
pop-up
Hyderabad
Events

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com