From festivals to pop-ups, discover food events in Hyderabad this week

Seasonal blues may be settling in, but Hyderabad’s food spots are serving up the antidote. From limited-time menus to exciting new culinary experiences, the city has plenty to tempt every kind of appetite. Here’s where to head for your next memorable meal.
Sundays | Somajiguda
Get a glimpse of the grandeur of Hyderabad’s royal kitchens, with a Royal Nizami Sunday Brunch where timeless recipes, heritage flavours, Nizami delicacies and handcrafted desserts shine.
Prices start at `3,000++. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Aish - The Park.
August 7 & 8 | Banjara Hills
Discover Italy’s culinary heritage at Italian Trattoria with an immersive, multi-course dining experience.
Prices start at `5,499++. 7 pm. At The Leela Hyderabad.
August 7 to August 12 | HITEC City
Gather Around the Thaal celebrates the vibrant culinary traditions of the Dawoodi Bohra fraternity, with a buffet and traditional thaal experience, featuring bold flavours and authentic dishes.
Prices start at `2,450++. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur.
On till August 31 | Champapet
Oriental Seafood Festival presents a curated coastal spread featuring signature dishes including Deep-fried octopus and Chilli butter garlic crab.
Prices start at `395++. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Chowman.
August 8 & 9 | HITEC City
Savour traditional cuisine and regional delicacies at this Tamil Food Pop-up showcasing the diversity of the region, alongside contemporary takes on classic recipes.
Prices start at `3000++. 7 pm. At Mazzo, Marriott Executive Apartments.
August 7 | Jubilee Hills
Indulge in the season’s best with a Monsoon Lunch Menu featuring local delicacies and signature dishes.
Meal for two: `1,000++. 12 pm to 12 am. At Cara Cara.
On till August 10 | Kukatpally
Experience the state's diverse culinary heritage at LuLu Telangana Food Fest where specially curated dishes bringyou the best from the region.
Prices start at `1,000++. 9 am to 11 pm. At LuLu Hypermarket.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.