Independence Day Special: Lunches that celebrate the nation across Hyderabad

From bustling street-side favourites to cherished regional classics, Flavours of Freedom at Okra serves up a celebration of India’s culinary heritage. The special Independence Day buffet highlights flavours from across the nation, offering guests a delicious way to mark the occasion.

Rs 2,750++ for one. August 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre, Tank Bund.