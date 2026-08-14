Independence Day Special: Lunches that celebrate the nation across Hyderabad

From patriotic brunches and regional buffets to creative dining experiences and global flavours, the city’s restaurants are pulling out all the stops this Independence Day. Whether you’re in the mood for a spread inspired by India’s culinary heritage or an unconventional outing with ramen and art, these special menus promise a memorable way to mark the long weekend.
From bustling street-side favourites to cherished regional classics, Flavours of Freedom at Okra serves up a celebration of India’s culinary heritage. The special Independence Day buffet highlights flavours from across the nation, offering guests a delicious way to mark the occasion.
Rs 2,750++ for one. August 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre, Tank Bund.
Seasonal Tastes is marking the long weekend with Flavours of Freedom, a brunch that spotlights India’s diverse food traditions. Expect a spread of regional specialties, cherished recipes, interactive live cooking stations and tricolour-inspired desserts, all served in a festive setting designed for leisurely celebrations with family and friends.
Rs 3,300++ for one. August 15 & 16, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Hitec City.
Mark Independence Day with the Tirangam Brunch at Encounters. Bringing together regional feasts from across the country, the festive spread features live counters, sizzling grills, decadent desserts and live music. Adding to the celebrations are tricolour-themed décor, creating a vibrant tribute to the spirit of the nation.
Rs 3,999++ for one. August 15, 12.30 pm to 3 pm. At Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.
Few things unite Indians quite like food. Drawing inspiration from kitchens across the country, this Independence Day feast serves up a medley of flavours, offering guests a chance to savour the tastes that define India’s rich and varied heritage.
Rs 2,500++ for one. August 15, 12.30 pm to 3 pm. At The Park Hyderabad, Somajiguda.
Swap the usual festive fare for a taste of Italy this Independence Day. Known for comforting classics and an elegant take on Italian cuisine, the restaurant offers the perfect setting for a long-weekend meal with loved ones. Whether you’re planning a leisurely lunch or a relaxed dinner, this menu of fresh ingredients and timeless recipes makes for a delightful celebration.
Rs 1,000++ for one. August 15, 11 am to 11 pm. At all Toscano outlets across city.
The country’s rich culinary traditions take centre stage at Food Exchange this Independence Day. The festive lunch showcases a selection of regional delicacies and celebratory favourites from across states, paired with live music and a lively ambience. It’s an opportunity to savour familiar flavours and discover new ones.
Rs 2,599++ for one. August 15, 12.30 pm to 3pm. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hitech City.
This Independence Day, pay tribute to India’s armed forces with the Braveheart Brunch at Gingerfire. Featuring Regimental zaikas drawn from archival military recipes alongside regional favourites from across the country, the spread offers a taste of India’s culinary heritage. Highlights include Ladakhi Thukpa, Puran poli and Kanyakumari fish curry.
Rs 3,999++ for one. August 15, 12 noon to 11 pm. At Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa, Shamirpet.
Swap the usual Independence Day plans for an afternoon of doodles and ramen at Fussy Art Party: Doodle with Noodle. With no instructors, rules or expectations, the event invites guests to paint, sketch, collage or simply let their creativity wander at their own pace. Pair the experience with comforting bowls of ramen and inventive non-alcoholic drinks for a laid-back celebration of food, art and self-expression.
Rs 2,500++ for one. August 15, afternoon onwards. At Fussy Ccat, Begumpet.
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