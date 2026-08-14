This craft burger special menu brings global flavours and beer-infused indulgence to Hyderabad

A good burger is rarely just about what sits between two buns. At Windmills Craftworks, the humble handheld gets a global makeover, with the Craft Burger Special turning familiar comfort food into a playground for flavours, textures and, naturally, a little craft beer magic. The limited-period menu brings together burgers each with a personality of its own. The Smash burger was the clear star of the spread.

Built around a juicy patty with deliciously crispy meat edges, it gets an extra layer of character from a spiced beer cheese sauce made with Windmills’ own Hefeweizen. Rich, savoury and just spicy enough, it is the kind of burger that demands to be eaten immediately, preferably with your hands and no regrets.

From smash patties to charcoal buns, Windmills’ limited-period burger menu makes August a feast for Hyderabad foodies

For vegetarians, the Harissa burger keeps things easy and comforting. The soft mixed-vegetable patty is tucked into a pillowy bun, with the harissa adding a gentle warmth without overpowering the other elements. It is familiar, fuss-free and satisfying.