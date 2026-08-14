This craft burger special menu brings global flavours and beer-infused indulgence to Hyderabad

A good burger is rarely just about what sits between two buns. At Windmills Craftworks, the humble handheld gets a global makeover, with the Craft Burger Special turning familiar comfort food into a playground for flavours, textures and, naturally, a little craft beer magic. The limited-period menu brings together burgers each with a personality of its own. The Smash burger was the clear star of the spread.
Built around a juicy patty with deliciously crispy meat edges, it gets an extra layer of character from a spiced beer cheese sauce made with Windmills’ own Hefeweizen. Rich, savoury and just spicy enough, it is the kind of burger that demands to be eaten immediately, preferably with your hands and no regrets.
For vegetarians, the Harissa burger keeps things easy and comforting. The soft mixed-vegetable patty is tucked into a pillowy bun, with the harissa adding a gentle warmth without overpowering the other elements. It is familiar, fuss-free and satisfying.
The Thai chicken burger takes a sharper turn, tasting almost like a Thai satay in burger form. Kaffir lime, lemongrass and chilli bring a sweet-and-spicy punch, while the soft chicken patty keeps the flavours balanced. It is fragrant, lively and probably the most distinctive of the lot.
Then comes The dark bun rises, or the Pepper pork burger, dressed in striking black charcoal brioche with contrasting white sesame. Inside, chunks of tender meat combines with pickled onions, radish and a spice-forward seasoning that leans into a more localised flavour palette. The result is earthy, meaty and pleasantly unexpected.
Every burger arrives with a side of chunky fries, which deserve their own applause. Crispy at the edges, soft and almost mushy within, and perfectly salted, they are exactly the kind of fries you keep reaching for between bites. Whether you like your burgers smoky, spicy, comforting or experimental, Windmills’ Craft Burger Special has enough personality to make August a very good month for burger lovers.
Meal for two: ₹1,000++. On till August 31,12 noon to 12 am. At Windmills Craftworks, Madhapur.
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