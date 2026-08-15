This new rooftop restobar in Hyderabad curates a menu with dishes from all over the country

For Hyderabadis, the definition of a lake-view dining experience has evolved over the years. What once meant gazing out at Hussain Sagar slowly became synonymous with Durgam Cheruvu and the glittering skyline of Hitec City. Vayu, the city’s newest rooftop restobar, takes diners back to the city’s tried-and-tested favourite — a sweeping view of Hussain Sagar, with Hyderabad stretching far into the horizon.
Vayu, meaning wind, represents the movement of flavours, traditions and ingredients across regions, carrying them from one place to another.
While the outdoor seating naturally draws your attention towards the lake and cityscape, the indoor space is equally inviting. Done up with sleek blue accents, contemporary furnishings, neon signage and a bar that sits at the centre of it all, the interiors strike a balance between modern rooftop glamour and laidback comfort.
From the menu, we started with the Mulligatawny soup, a curried lentil and pepper broth served alongside a khichdi arancini. Full of familiar Indian aromatics and warming spices, it is the kind of dish that feels comforting from the very first spoonful. The khichdi arancini, crisp on the outside and soft within, brings texture and a touch of creativity to the plate. The Caesar salad was next. While it may seem like a predictable order, it turned out to be one of the meal’s pleasant surprises. Clean flavours, crisp lettuce and a well-balanced dressing made it a reminder that classics are classics for a reason.
Among the standouts was the Ammama royyala pulao served with Charminar dalcha. The dish is an ode to Hyderabad’s flavours and culinary memory. The home-style prawn pulao is fragrant and comforting, while the dalcha adds depth with its slow-cooked lentils and meat.
From the bar, we tried the Alpine mirage, a cocktail built with feta-infused gin, basil, elderflower and vermouth. Refreshing, floral and herbaceous, it is the kind of drink that works well in a rooftop setting.
Vegetarian options proved equally compelling. The Pachakari ishthew with idiyappam brought together seasonal vegetables in a delicate coconut stew. The idiyappam was soft and wonderfully stringy, soaking up the creamy broth. Equally satisfying was the Gutti vankaya kura served with Malabar paratha. Baby aubergines sat in a rich, nutty gravy that packed plenty of flavour, while the flaky paratha provided the perfect vehicle to scoop up every last bit.
Dessert was Pista patti samosa, a spin on a snack every local is familiar with. The pastry was filled with pistachio cream and paired with a masala chai kulfi, bringing together flavours of a tea stall in a more indulgent format.
Meal for two: Rs 2,000++. 5 pm to 12.30 am. At Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad, Tank Bund.
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