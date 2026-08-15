This new rooftop restobar in Hyderabad curates a menu with dishes from all over the country

From the menu, we started with the Mulligatawny soup, a curried lentil and pepper broth served alongside a khichdi arancini. Full of familiar Indian aromatics and warming spices, it is the kind of dish that feels comforting from the very first spoonful. The khichdi arancini, crisp on the outside and soft within, brings texture and a touch of creativity to the plate. The Caesar salad was next. While it may seem like a predictable order, it turned out to be one of the meal’s pleasant surprises. Clean flavours, crisp lettuce and a well-balanced dressing made it a reminder that classics are classics for a reason.

Among the standouts was the Ammama royyala pulao served with Charminar dalcha. The dish is an ode to Hyderabad’s flavours and culinary memory. The home-style prawn pulao is fragrant and comforting, while the dalcha adds depth with its slow-cooked lentils and meat.

From the bar, we tried the Alpine mirage, a cocktail built with feta-infused gin, basil, elderflower and vermouth. Refreshing, floral and herbaceous, it is the kind of drink that works well in a rooftop setting.