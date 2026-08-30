Elevate your evening tea ritual with the Monsoon Hi-Tea menu at this sprawling bar in Hyderabad

Monsoon always leaves folks with divided opinions. While some enjoy the heavenly petrichor, gushing winds and the sweetness of the rains, others find the season irksome, thanks to incessant traffic jams and waterlogged roads.

No matter where you lie on this debate, almost everyone can agree that one of the best parts of the season is the comfort food it offers. Corn on cob roasting on an open flame, hot sips of tea warming you up and fried snacks galore - what’s not to like?

The recently launched Monsoon Hi-Tea offers a selection of coffee, tea and mocktails alongside popular local snacks to make your evening tea an elevated ritual

This week, we rushed to The Sicca Bar at The Park Hyderabad to enjoy the August rains coupled with some comfort food.

The spot is laidback, with sprawling outdoor seating, open to the cloudy skies. The calmness of the space enveloped us immediately, and we snuggled into a cosy table indoors, overlooking the colourful bar. The Hi-Tea offerings are customisable, with a choice of beverage and snack, rounding it up with a couple of desserts.