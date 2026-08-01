Stunning panoramic views and Indian fare make this new spot in Hyderabad a must-visit

Few things come close to the absolute euphoria that is experiencing the first showers of the monsoon, after a treacherous summer. This week, we went to the perfect spot that let us experience Hyderabad’s monsoon in all its glory.

With panoramic views and an extensive menu, Hólm Sky Bar might just become your favourite spot

We found ourselves gawking at the vast welcome lounge of Hólm Sky Bar. The double-height black wall with protruding brick-like textures gave the space a sense of grandeur and sophistication. Stepping in, we were overjoyed by the sight of torrential rain from the sky deck. The awe-inspiring panoramic views featured lush greenery, a rare sighting in the Financial District otherwise teeming with high-rises.