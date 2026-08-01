Stunning panoramic views and Indian fare make this new spot in Hyderabad a must-visit

Few things come close to the absolute euphoria that is experiencing the first showers of the monsoon, after a treacherous summer. This week, we went to the perfect spot that let us experience Hyderabad’s monsoon in all its glory.
We found ourselves gawking at the vast welcome lounge of Hólm Sky Bar. The double-height black wall with protruding brick-like textures gave the space a sense of grandeur and sophistication. Stepping in, we were overjoyed by the sight of torrential rain from the sky deck. The awe-inspiring panoramic views featured lush greenery, a rare sighting in the Financial District otherwise teeming with high-rises.
The story doesn’t end there, the space almost feels like an aerial oasis, with a wall filled with plants from ceiling to floor (over 1,400 of them, we’re told) bringing the outdoors in.
We started the evening with the Pomodoro rose — a tequila-based number with notes of tomato and strawberry. Balancing tang and sweetness delicately, this one was our favourite of the night. For those who love their tropical drinks no matter what time of the year, the Pandan coast is a great choice with Mango, coconut and Pandan rum. One sip in, we could almost hear the bongos.
From the menu that featured eats from across India, we tried the Black garlic chicken tikka first. Made from Punjab’s black garlic, the dish sported a charcoal-like look. Unlike a typical garlicky dish, this was layered, with a distinct freshness in every smoky bite.
The Aunty slayer prawns tossed in a comforting, creamy gravy are a must try, especially if your favourite choice of protein is seafood. The Paragon tamarind fish doused in a tangy tamarind glaze tantalised our taste buds. We couldn’t get enough of the surprising sweet-tangy flavour profile.
While the spot offers Asian and continental specials, what shines is their Indian selection. We tried the Nalli nihari first, paired with the Hólm Signature butter naan. While the Nihari was a tad over-salted, the succulent meat that fell off the bone made up for it.
The fragrant Mutton yakhni pulao, complete with rich, aromatic rice, succulent pieces of meat, a generous topping of birista and fried cashews sashayed its way into our must-try list, with each bite only making it better.
Meal for two: INR 2,000++.12.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Nanakramguda.