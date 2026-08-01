This new Himalayan kitchen offers an authentic and wholesome dining experience in Hyderabad

For starters, the Nepali classic Sel roti with Aloo dum offered a delightful contrast of textures — the subtly sweet, ring-shaped rice flour bread paired wonderfully with masala potatoes. The Sekuwa, chicken marinated in Himalayan spices and grilled on skewers, was smoky and flavourful, while the Timbur chicken wings packed a punch with the citrusy heat of Sichuan pepper and chilli oil. The Laphing, made from mung bean or potato starch, brought its signature slippery, gelatinous texture that adventurous food lovers will appreciate.

The undisputed star of the evening was the Aloo cheese momo — soft steamed dumplings generously stuffed with spiced potato mash and molten cheese. The Jhol momo followed closely behind, served in a cold, tangy roasted sesame broth that elevated the humble momo beautifully.