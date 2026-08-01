This new Himalayan kitchen offers an authentic and wholesome dining experience in Hyderabad

If comfort had a flavour, it would probably taste like the Himalayas. Bringing the soulful cuisine of Nepal and the Himalayan region to Hyderabad, Saino – Nepali and Himalayan Kitchen is more than just a restaurant; it’s an ode to togetherness. Aptly named after the Nepali word ‘saino’, meaning bond or relationship, the space celebrates the warmth of sharing a meal. With vibrant interiors inspired by Nepal’s rich culture and an incredibly welcoming staff eager to guide us through the menu, we began our culinary journey. Starting with two comforting soups — the Mothuk, a traditional Tibetan and Nepalese dumpling soup that paired delicate momos with a flavourful broth, and the Rildok, featuring hand-pounded pillowy potato bites swimming in a beautifully spiced Himalayan broth. Both felt like a warm hug in a bowl.
For starters, the Nepali classic Sel roti with Aloo dum offered a delightful contrast of textures — the subtly sweet, ring-shaped rice flour bread paired wonderfully with masala potatoes. The Sekuwa, chicken marinated in Himalayan spices and grilled on skewers, was smoky and flavourful, while the Timbur chicken wings packed a punch with the citrusy heat of Sichuan pepper and chilli oil. The Laphing, made from mung bean or potato starch, brought its signature slippery, gelatinous texture that adventurous food lovers will appreciate.
The undisputed star of the evening was the Aloo cheese momo — soft steamed dumplings generously stuffed with spiced potato mash and molten cheese. The Jhol momo followed closely behind, served in a cold, tangy roasted sesame broth that elevated the humble momo beautifully.
For mains, the Keema thukpa was hearty and satisfying, with chewy noodles, fresh chopped meat and a comforting chilli oil broth. Equally memorable was the Saino special thali, a wholesome spread of rice, kalo daal, gundruk ko jhol, seasonal vegetables, saag, pickles, papad, ghee and til chicken — a light yet nourishing meal that truly captures Himalayan home-style cooking.
To wash it all down, the Butterfly hills and slushy-like Himalayan chilled brew offered refreshing, thoughtfully crafted finishes. Saino is comfort food at its finest — simple, soulful and deeply satisfying.
Meal for two: ₹500++. 12.30 pm to 11 pm. At Khajaguda.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.