Try chicken roast and mirchi kodi kebabs at this iconic Telugu restaurant

A Teluginti Bhojanam or a home-style Telugu meal is something one must experience at least once in their lifetime. The array of dishes, each distinctly different from the other, the hosts cajoling you to take just another bite while your stomach is bursting at the seams, and feeling a sense of belonging at the end — the love goes beyond what words can express.
Hotel Indu Deluxe, an institution in Lakdikapul, has now spread its wings to open a new outlet in Banjara Hills. The earthy, warm place is known for its iconic thalis, that have fed families over the years. While the Indu classic thali includes a selection of curries, rice, desserts and puris, the Indu royal thali takes it up a notch with the spot’s signature meat-based curries and biryani.
We picked the Indu royal thali and within minutes, a platter fit for the kings was presented. The thali featured classics like the Roti pacchadi, rasam, sambhar, vegetarian curries like Aloo korma and Vankaya curry. Progressing to the more elaborate part of the meal, we spotted the Chicken curry, Chicken roast and Chicken dum biryani served alongside piping hot puris. We dug into the puri with chicken curry, and the familiar spice kick instantly took us in, promising a great meal ahead.
Each curry on the thali was wholesome, spiced to perfection and reminded us of fuss-free, home-style Telugu fare we’ve grown up eating. The secret sauce, we’re told, is the owner’s involvement in every stage of the process, right from choosing the produce every morning, to tasting each dish before it goes out of the kitchen.
The selection of appetisers doesn’t disappoint either. The Indu fish fry, topped with curry leaves and chillies, was crisp enough to elevate the meal. The Mutton roast with a delicious semi-gravy is a must try at the restaurant. The Bagara rice with Mutton curry is another must try, reminiscent of old school get-togethers.
The meal crescendoed as we dug into the thick, creamy, perfectly set curd, a seemingly unassuming, yet iconic accompaniment the spot is popular for. We’re told it’s still being made by the same employee who was taught the secret recipe nearly 42 years ago, thus ensuring a consistent bite after all these years. For dessert, we dug into a strong Artisanal Chikmagalur coffee ice cream, further sweetening the lovely meal.
Meal for two: `1,200++.12 noon to 4.30 pm & 7 pm to 11 pm. At Banjara Hills.