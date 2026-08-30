Try chicken roast and mirchi kodi kebabs at this iconic Telugu restaurant

A Teluginti Bhojanam or a home-style Telugu meal is something one must experience at least once in their lifetime. The array of dishes, each distinctly different from the other, the hosts cajoling you to take just another bite while your stomach is bursting at the seams, and feeling a sense of belonging at the end — the love goes beyond what words can express.

This week, we stepped into an establishment woven into the fabric of the city, serving its customers this wholesome experience for over 40 years

Hotel Indu Deluxe, an institution in Lakdikapul, has now spread its wings to open a new outlet in Banjara Hills. The earthy, warm place is known for its iconic thalis, that have fed families over the years. While the Indu classic thali includes a selection of curries, rice, desserts and puris, the Indu royal thali takes it up a notch with the spot’s signature meat-based curries and biryani.