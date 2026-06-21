Hyderabad's newest fully outdoor spot swaps concrete and crowds for nature and conversation

Much like an oasis in the desert, this new café feels luxurious in a way that has little to do with extravagance. Nestled among boulders, The Kop Specialty Coffee is built around a simple idea: work with nature, not against it.

The fully outdoor café is the brainchild of friends Pratheek and Karthik Reddy, with their wives, Nivruthi and Srujana, joining them on the journey. Together, they set out to create something increasingly rare in a rapidly urbanising city.

The space's design is centred around building a community

That vision becomes apparent upon entering the space. The first structure that greets visitors is a circular conversation pit built into the ground, inviting strangers and friends alike to gather.

The pet-friendly café unfolds organically across a rocky terrain, while canopies provide relief from the sun. However, coffee remains at the heart of The Kop. The café’s Coconut cloud exemplifies this approach: a smooth cold brew crowned with a cloud-like layer of frothy coconut cream.