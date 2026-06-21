Hyderabad's newest fully outdoor spot swaps concrete and crowds for nature and conversation

Much like an oasis in the desert, this new café feels luxurious in a way that has little to do with extravagance. Nestled among boulders, The Kop Specialty Coffee is built around a simple idea: work with nature, not against it.
The fully outdoor café is the brainchild of friends Pratheek and Karthik Reddy, with their wives, Nivruthi and Srujana, joining them on the journey. Together, they set out to create something increasingly rare in a rapidly urbanising city.
That vision becomes apparent upon entering the space. The first structure that greets visitors is a circular conversation pit built into the ground, inviting strangers and friends alike to gather.
The pet-friendly café unfolds organically across a rocky terrain, while canopies provide relief from the sun. However, coffee remains at the heart of The Kop. The café’s Coconut cloud exemplifies this approach: a smooth cold brew crowned with a cloud-like layer of frothy coconut cream.
Rich yet refreshing, it strikes a careful balance without being overpowering. A bestseller, the Avocado hummus and chicken toast arrives topped with avocado, lettuce, juicy chicken, and a sprinkling of sesame seeds. Creamy, fresh, and carrying a gentle kick from the chicken, it avoids the common pitfall of overworked sourdough, saving you the embarrassment of sawing through your meal.
The dish is paired with a simple couscous and tomato salad. The café’s early opening hours has also made it a popular stop for hikers seeking the Protein yoghurt bowls topped with fresh fruit. Heartier appetites are catered to by the rice bowls, a nourishing combination of rice, vegetables and a choice of protein.
Twilight hours are when the place truly comes alive. The hum of scattered conversations fills the space, heralding the perfect time for dessert. Among the seasonal offerings, the Mango French toast deserves special mention. A thick slice of warm brioche sits soaking in coconut milk, topped with dollops of fresh cream and juicy mango pieces.
As the evening unfolds, conversations spill across seating areas as strangers become acquaintances. A weekly regular wanders over to redraw the spot’s open sign on the chalkboard. It is a small moment, but perhaps the clearest indication of what The Kop is trying to build: beyond the coffee, food, and scenery lies a space designed around connection and community.
Meal for two: `2,000++. 7.30 am to 9.30 pm. At Gandipet.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
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