Discover the rootedness of Meghalaya culinary traditions at this food pop-up in Hyderabad

The first course, Sung layers from the Jaintia region, paired crisp rice crackers with foraged mushrooms, highlighting the community’s deep connection to the forests and seasonal produce. This was followed by a Khasi-inspired Perilla tempura roselle, where delicate tempura met the tangy brightness of roselle and the distinctive nuttiness of perilla. The third course draws from Garo influences, featuring an in-house cashew butter pastry which was rich, comforting, and subtly sweet. Bringing all three regions together was the final course—a warming pumpkin soup finished with perilla chilli oil and accompanied by smoked chicken, smoked pork, and tit tung, creating a harmonious celebration of diverse ingredients.

Among the appetizers, The Cucumber and perilla salad offered a refreshing crunch, while the Chicken croquettes coated in flattened rice delivered a satisfying contrast between crisp exteriors and succulent centres. For the main course, Doh syiar sboh, a chicken curry cooked with locally pounded black pepper, was robust and comforting, while Dkha rang was smoked fish with seasonal leafy vegetables, a dish that felt both rustic and refined. The Doh blang pyllon, featuring mutton balls pounded with native garlic and herbs, was packed with flavour, while the Dohthad sniang sboh brought smoky richness to every spoonful.