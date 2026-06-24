Discover the rootedness of Meghalaya culinary traditions at this food pop-up in Hyderabad

Indian cuisine is often spoken about as a singular entity, but every journey across the country reveals just how diverse its food traditions truly are. Beyond the familiar curries and regional staples lies a world of indigenous ingredients, age-old cooking techniques, and community-driven food cultures that remain largely undiscovered. At Okra’s ongoing food festival, Meghalaya on a Plate, Curated by chef Ahmedaki Laloo, guests are welcomed with a thoughtfully curated tasting menu that offers a glimpse into the culinary traditions of the state’s three major communities — the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo.
We started with a Hibiscus flower fizz, a refreshing welcome drink that was floral, light, and pleasantly tart, serving as the perfect accompaniment to a cuisine.
The first course, Sung layers from the Jaintia region, paired crisp rice crackers with foraged mushrooms, highlighting the community’s deep connection to the forests and seasonal produce. This was followed by a Khasi-inspired Perilla tempura roselle, where delicate tempura met the tangy brightness of roselle and the distinctive nuttiness of perilla. The third course draws from Garo influences, featuring an in-house cashew butter pastry which was rich, comforting, and subtly sweet. Bringing all three regions together was the final course—a warming pumpkin soup finished with perilla chilli oil and accompanied by smoked chicken, smoked pork, and tit tung, creating a harmonious celebration of diverse ingredients.
Among the appetizers, The Cucumber and perilla salad offered a refreshing crunch, while the Chicken croquettes coated in flattened rice delivered a satisfying contrast between crisp exteriors and succulent centres. For the main course, Doh syiar sboh, a chicken curry cooked with locally pounded black pepper, was robust and comforting, while Dkha rang was smoked fish with seasonal leafy vegetables, a dish that felt both rustic and refined. The Doh blang pyllon, featuring mutton balls pounded with native garlic and herbs, was packed with flavour, while the Dohthad sniang sboh brought smoky richness to every spoonful.
Vegetarian dishes held their own with equal confidence. The fermented bamboo shoot curry, Lungsiej sboh, carried a distinctive depth, while Pathaw sdieh, a pumpkin stir fry tempered with panch phoran, added warmth and sweetness to the meal.
Served alongside Ja tit, local rice cooked with foraged mushrooms, and Dai nai-iong, lentils simmered with black sesame, the feast felt complete — a thoughtful representation of Meghalaya’s traditions.
On till June 28.
Meal for two: Rs 6,000++.
7.30 pm to 11.30 pm.
At Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Tank Bund Road.
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