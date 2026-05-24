Chef Niyati Rao on bringing Italy and Meghalaya in a plate

Chef Niyati Rao’s interest in culinary arts began in childhood. It was nurtured through travel, conversations, discovering ingredients in local markets, and helping her mother in the kitchen. Having struggled with a reading disability, subjects like maths and science never really held her attention; food and its many little pleasures did. Niyati says ingredients have always been the heroes at her flagship restaurants, Ekka in Mumbai and Nonna Mei in Shillong.

Chef Niyati was in town recently for a delicious pop-up at Taj Bengal, which showcased signatures from her Shillong diner. Literally meaning ‘grandmother’ in both Italian (Nonna) and Khasi (Mei), her diner Nonna Mei brings together the warmth and techniques of Italian kitchens and the rich flavours of Meghalaya’s indigenous products in dishes like wild perilla pasta and fermented chilli pizzas. “Turning everyday ingredients into something extraordinary is what culinary art is all about,” says Niyati.

We caught up with her to know more about this unique fusion of Italian and Khasi flavours, her ideas about the craft, and more.