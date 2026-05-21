Have you spotted this sourdough seller at Kolkata's favourite morning walk route?

If you think that the name Vanilla Chilli is intriguing then wait for the story behind its inception. While eating was always a passion, moving away from home for work led Sejal to enter the kitchen, start cooking and ultimately fall in love with it. “I started with baking — because baking is a science, it's precise and standardized, and that appealed to me. I launched Vanilla Chilli during COVID as a home bakery focused on desserts. The name itself was intentional — I wanted to keep it open to savoury possibilities down the road.”

But with trial and error it was understood that desserts have a niche audience. Moreover, today people are leaning towards healthier choices of food. “Many people avoid sugar, are diabetic, or simply prefer to cut back on sweets. I wanted to create something for everyone — kids, the elderly, health-conscious adults — something universally enjoyable and safe. That's what led me to sourdough bread, and honestly, I never looked back.”

She goes on, “It was a full year of research, learning, and dedication before I sold my first loaf. Anyone who knows sourdough knows that the starter is everything — it demands time, care, and patience, and I fell in love with that process.”

“During that same period, my husband and I would go for morning walks at the park, and I noticed the vegetable vendors outside — the Narikel Pani sellers, the early morning crowd. Something clicked. I thought, when I'm finally ready, this is where I want to sell. Morning walkers are my perfect audience — health conscious and intentional about what they consume”, she continued. But nothing came without challenges, “There were days I woke up at 4AM, packed everything up, and stood in the rain without a single customer. Over time, my entire life started revolving around the bake sale — every plan, every decision made around making sure it happened, no matter what.”