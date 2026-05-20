Food pop-up, Jashn-E-Awadh, in Kolkata brings you flavours from Lucknowi home kitchens

At restaurants, we definitely get to taste chef-cooked Awadhi food, bu getting to eat food how they cook at their homes in Lucknow, sitting at home, is rare. And to grab a taste of that, we visited Kava at Fairfield by Marriott when home chef Gul Ali is running a pop-up, Jashn-E-Awadh till May 23.

Details about the fare at Jashn-E-Awadh at Fairfield by Mariot, Kolkata

Gul has always loved cooking. She would take the onus of cooking big meals at get-togethers and functions. But it was only after her marriage that she settled in Gurgaon and pursued it professionally. "Even though this is held at a hotel, we have kept the menu unchanged, only then people will get to taste the authentic, homestyle Awadhi flavours. And I made sure to carry Lazzat-e-Taam, a.k.a potli ka masala to Kolkata, without which Lucknowi food is incomplete," she added.