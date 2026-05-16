This Sunday brunch buffet in Kolkata offers a world of flavours

The Newtown Brunch Factory has come up with a mega Sunday brunch at Kava by Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. The grand buffet offers over 100 dishes from all around the world. And the best part? They come up with a new combination of dishes every Sunday.
With a beautiful ambience and a panoramic view of the city, you can indulge in the delicacies from multiple cuisines while getting serenaded by live music at Kava by Fairfield by Marriott.
There is something for everyone at the Newtown Brunch Factory, which celebrates variety. From sushi to Bengali fish varieties, you will have a difficult time wondering where to start. Everything aside, the dessert counter steals the show. It features a line-up of items you have only ever dreamt of.
We tried the best dishes of the day during our trip to Kava. First, we had Indian-style chicken and Moong dal pakodas, which were slightly dry. However, the Tandoori chicken wings and a variety of spicy and tangy chaats had the right balance of flavour.
After trying some delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs, for mains, we had orange and ginger zest salmon, crusted fish, mutton kasha and the classic biryani that did not disappoint.
The buffet offers a mix of mild flavoured Continental food to classic Indian dishes, thus offering a variety of flavour profiles. The menu is exciting but huge, so choose what you eat carefully.
The fancy salad bar, live tikki counters and hot, fresh food make this buffet special. If you are a fish lover, the menu will definitely appeal to you. It features a variety of fish items such as Pabda Meuniere, Steamed Fish in the Continental menu and Ajwaini fish pakoda, Shorshe Pabda and Rui Amritsari Ajwaini Masala from the Indian subcontinent.
Don’t worry, if you prefer vegetarian, delicious items like Baked Vegetables, Stuffed Eggplant, Cauliflower Steak, Aloo Tuk with spicy yoghurt and Moong dal pakoda are just a few of the menu items made especially for you.
Finally, the dreamy dessert counter is where you will want to spend most of your time. From exciting Indian sweets like Malai Chumchum, Coconut Lancha, Parwal Mithai, Gur-er Sandesh, coconut rice pudding, Gajar ka Halwa to continental varieties like Fruit Tart, Berry-vanilla Pannacotta, Watermelon Fruit Jelly, Coconut Mousse, Walnut Chocolate Brownie: make sure to leave enough space.
If you are running out of exciting Sunday afternoon plans, here’s our tip: treat yourselves to a delicious spread where the world comes together through food, all under a single roof.
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