This Sunday brunch buffet in Kolkata offers a world of flavours

There is something for everyone at the Newtown Brunch Factory, which celebrates variety. From sushi to Bengali fish varieties, you will have a difficult time wondering where to start. Everything aside, the dessert counter steals the show. It features a line-up of items you have only ever dreamt of.

Our pick from the huge brunch buffet

We tried the best dishes of the day during our trip to Kava. First, we had Indian-style chicken and Moong dal pakodas, which were slightly dry. However, the Tandoori chicken wings and a variety of spicy and tangy chaats had the right balance of flavour.

After trying some delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs, for mains, we had orange and ginger zest salmon, crusted fish, mutton kasha and the classic biryani that did not disappoint.