Calcutta

This Kolkata dining room serves European-inspired plates with a local touch

A summer menu that leans European but stays rooted in local comfort
Shashvat Dhandhania To Die For
This Kolkata favourite explores non-veg without going overboard
Updated on
3 min read

To Die For began as a trusted vegetarian address, but its new outpost in Kolkata arrives with a wider appetite. Chef-owner Shashvat Dhandhania now introduces non-veg offerings alongside the kitchen’s vegetable-forward roots, all through a European lens. The result is a summer menu that feels polished, thoughtful, and refreshingly free of excess.

From parmesan chips to prawn pesto, the menu stays clean and precise

The room sets the tone immediately. It is compact, dressed in black, and lit with care. Nothing feels loud or overdone. Instead, the focus stays where it should, on the food and the conversation around it. It is the sort of space that works equally well for a long catch-up or a quiet dinner.

Chef Shashvat Dhandhania
Chef Shashvat Dhandhania reworks the menu with quiet confidence

We began with the Parmesan chips, crisp baked cheese served with a sweet and tangy tamarind chutney. It is a clever opener. The saltiness of the parmesan meets the sharp fruitiness of tamarind in a pairing that sounds unusual on paper but works with ease.

Beside it, the Spicy okra was another strong start. Roasted till tender, coated in a sweet-hot glaze and topped with peanuts, it gave texture, heat, and just enough crunch.

To Die For Kolkata
To Die For reinvents itself with a refined mixed menu

Among the seafood dishes, the Prawn and pesto stood out as one of the best plates of the meal. Butter and garlic-coated prawns were cooked just right, retaining their sweetness and bite. Set over homemade pesto, the dish was simple in structure but deeply satisfying in flavour. The Daab chingri was rich, aromatic, and deeply satisfying.

Wine-Not To Die For
Wine-Not

The surprise star of the meal was the drink. Wine-Not, the house fermented grape soda, had the brightest personality on the table. Lightly fizzy, gently sharp, and refreshing, it cut through richer dishes beautifully. Many restaurants treat non-alcoholic drinks as an afterthought, not this one.

Eggplant parmesan
Eggplant parmesan

On the vegetarian side, the Eggplant parmesan stood out for its wit. Think baigun bhaja on an Italian holiday. Pan-fried eggplant came with turmeric cheese sauce and spiced tomato purée, blending nostalgia with newness.

The Cream and onion tortellini was softer and more delicate, with a fragrant lime leaf and onion broth that rewarded slower eating.

At last came the Broccoli steak, well-marinated and grilled, it sat over bean purée with pesto and a parsley-caper chimichurri.

Meal for two: INR 3,000 ++.

From 2 pm to 11 pm.

At To Die For, Park Street.

Shashvat Dhandhania
Kolkata Restaurant
To die for

Related Stories

No stories found.