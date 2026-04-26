This Kolkata dining room serves European-inspired plates with a local touch

To Die For began as a trusted vegetarian address, but its new outpost in Kolkata arrives with a wider appetite. Chef-owner Shashvat Dhandhania now introduces non-veg offerings alongside the kitchen’s vegetable-forward roots, all through a European lens. The result is a summer menu that feels polished, thoughtful, and refreshingly free of excess.

From parmesan chips to prawn pesto, the menu stays clean and precise

The room sets the tone immediately. It is compact, dressed in black, and lit with care. Nothing feels loud or overdone. Instead, the focus stays where it should, on the food and the conversation around it. It is the sort of space that works equally well for a long catch-up or a quiet dinner.