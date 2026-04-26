This Kolkata dining room serves European-inspired plates with a local touch

To Die For began as a trusted vegetarian address, but its new outpost in Kolkata arrives with a wider appetite. Chef-owner Shashvat Dhandhania now introduces non-veg offerings alongside the kitchen’s vegetable-forward roots, all through a European lens. The result is a summer menu that feels polished, thoughtful, and refreshingly free of excess.
The room sets the tone immediately. It is compact, dressed in black, and lit with care. Nothing feels loud or overdone. Instead, the focus stays where it should, on the food and the conversation around it. It is the sort of space that works equally well for a long catch-up or a quiet dinner.
We began with the Parmesan chips, crisp baked cheese served with a sweet and tangy tamarind chutney. It is a clever opener. The saltiness of the parmesan meets the sharp fruitiness of tamarind in a pairing that sounds unusual on paper but works with ease.
Beside it, the Spicy okra was another strong start. Roasted till tender, coated in a sweet-hot glaze and topped with peanuts, it gave texture, heat, and just enough crunch.
Among the seafood dishes, the Prawn and pesto stood out as one of the best plates of the meal. Butter and garlic-coated prawns were cooked just right, retaining their sweetness and bite. Set over homemade pesto, the dish was simple in structure but deeply satisfying in flavour. The Daab chingri was rich, aromatic, and deeply satisfying.
The surprise star of the meal was the drink. Wine-Not, the house fermented grape soda, had the brightest personality on the table. Lightly fizzy, gently sharp, and refreshing, it cut through richer dishes beautifully. Many restaurants treat non-alcoholic drinks as an afterthought, not this one.
On the vegetarian side, the Eggplant parmesan stood out for its wit. Think baigun bhaja on an Italian holiday. Pan-fried eggplant came with turmeric cheese sauce and spiced tomato purée, blending nostalgia with newness.
The Cream and onion tortellini was softer and more delicate, with a fragrant lime leaf and onion broth that rewarded slower eating.
At last came the Broccoli steak, well-marinated and grilled, it sat over bean purée with pesto and a parsley-caper chimichurri.
Meal for two: INR 3,000 ++.
From 2 pm to 11 pm.
At To Die For, Park Street.