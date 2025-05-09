The flavours of Dubai come to the tables of Mumbai

Here’s a way to forget mid-week blues for you will have re-energised your soul and palate through the Dubai Food Festival, held every Tuesdays at this luxury hotel in Mumbai. Showcasing the Emirati and Middle Eastern flavours you will get a taste of different types of hummus, baba ganoush, tabbouleh, falafel, shawarma, kebbeh, stuffed grape leaves, moussaka and more. For sweet cravings there is a platter of Baklava, kunafa, Atayef and various other desserts. Given the fact that Dubai desserts have broken the internet, you can also take part in the live dessert-making workshops and learn a few tricks to replicate them at home to satisfy your cravings anytime.
When: Every Tuesday in May
Time: 6:30 pm – 11:30 pm
Where: Asia Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai, Vashi