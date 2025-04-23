Mumbai

A Midsummer Mango Dream: Enjoy seasonal symphony at this Mumbai bakery

Savour the sweetness of summer as Bombay Baking Company unveils its exquisite mango delights menu
Mango delights
Published on
Nestled within the chic and serene confines of the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, the Bombay Baking Company—renowned for its artisanal coffee, nourishing bowls, and effortless sophistication—invites you to embark on a luscious journey through its latest creation: the Seasonal Mango Delights Menu.

As the golden days of summer unfold, so does a celebration of India’s most beloved fruit. This new menu is a sun-soaked symphony, where each indulgent treat is a masterstroke of mango magic, crafted to enchant the palate and uplift the spirit.

Star attractions include:

  • Tropical Mango & Tender Coconut Cake – Imagine a tropical escape in dessert form. Silky mango mousse meets tender coconut in a refreshingly light confection that melts like a warm breeze on the tongue.

  • Banana Infused Mango Delight – A sweet surprise for the senses. This dessert pairs ripe banana’s comforting aroma with the creamy elegance of mango mousse, creating a harmonious blend that’s both nostalgic and novel.

Seasonal flavours
Enjoy the mango season
  • Golden Harmony Pastry – A decadent duet of flavours where rich milk chocolate mousse embraces a vivid mango compote. It's indulgence with a tropical twist, made for those who love their desserts with depth and drama.

  • Mango Blueberry Symphony – A daring and delightful composition that fuses tangy blueberry crémeux with vibrant mango compote. Sophisticated, bold, and irresistibly fruity—this pastry is music for your mouth.

  • Choco-Mango Baked Tart – Where dark chocolate meets sunshine. A rich, baked chocolate crust cradles a smooth mango curd, delivering a sumptuous experience that’s equal parts luxurious and lively.

Whether you‘re a mango aficionado or simply in search of something special to accompany your morning espresso or afternoon cold brew, this seasonal showcase is pure sunshine on a plate.

Step into Bombay Baking Company this season and let the vibrant flavors of mango—and the cozy charm of craft coffee—transport you to a sweeter, more golden place.

Price: INR 400 ++ onwards.

Time: 8 am to 9 pm.

This Tropical Menu is a mango lover’s dream in Mumbai this summer
Bombay Baking Company

