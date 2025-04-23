A Midsummer Mango Dream: Enjoy seasonal symphony at this Mumbai bakery

Nestled within the chic and serene confines of the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, the Bombay Baking Company—renowned for its artisanal coffee, nourishing bowls, and effortless sophistication—invites you to embark on a luscious journey through its latest creation: the Seasonal Mango Delights Menu.

As the golden days of summer unfold, so does a celebration of India’s most beloved fruit. This new menu is a sun-soaked symphony, where each indulgent treat is a masterstroke of mango magic, crafted to enchant the palate and uplift the spirit.

Star attractions include: