This Tropical Menu is a mango lover’s dream in Mumbai this summer

Oh, buckle up Mumbai—because this summer, Dessert Therapy isn’t just battling the sweltering heat, it’s seducing your senses, spoon first. Forget packing bags for a breezy vacation escape—why leave the city when you can dive fork-first into a tropical fantasy, right in the heart of it?
The luxury dessert dining chain that’s become synonymous with seasonal sorcery is back, and this time, it’s making mangoes the main event—again, but bolder, dreamier, and downright irresistible. Their new nine-item Tropical Menu is less of a menu and more of a sun-soaked symphony of flavors—rolling out across their Malad, Juhu, Bandra, and Fort outlets, and soon making waves at the new Ghatkopar R-City Mall location. But don’t dawdle—this edible summer fling vanishes by mid-June.
What’s on the table? Think tropical daydreams with a dessert spoon: the cult-favourite Mango Cheesecake, the gloriously soaked Mango Tres Leches, and those nostalgia-dripping Mangoes & Cream Pancakes that feel like childhood summers, but glow’d up. New kids on the block? Say hello to the Coco Man—a chilled coconut-mango nectar that basically tastes like a hammock nap—and the gently earthy Mango Matcha Latte, plus the star-studded, beach-party-on-a-plate Pina Colada Cheesecake. And just when you think it’s all mellow sweetness, the Hazelnut Praline & Mango Dark Chocolate Cake storms in—intense, decadent, whispering dark secrets to your taste buds.
Some bites feel like sunburnt days spent at sea, others like slow, golden mornings at home with a fan buzzing overhead. And that’s the point. “In a city that never really lets you breathe, we wanted to bottle joy, cool it down, and serve it in layers,” say founders Harsh and Nisarg Shah. “Mangoes are summer’s love letter to India, but this year, we’re flirting with pineapple, coconut, matcha—flavors that tease, surprise, and comfort.”
Since launching in 2020, Dessert Therapy has gone from a sweet little secret to a citywide obsession—an indulgent haven for dessert aficionados and celeb palates alike, thanks to its all-vegetarian, palm oil-free, colorant-free, craft-led desserts that somehow always hit that perfect note between luxe and nostalgic.
With their Tropical Menu, they’re not just serving dessert—they’re crafting a mood, a moment, a mango-laced memory. One bite at a time. But hurry—summer won’t wait, and neither will these limited-edition treats.
Ready to taste the tropics?
Available until mid-June.
Bandra: Shop no.1, Silver Sands, 14-B, Pali Hill,
Malad: Shop no. 10, Raj Infinia, Malad, Evershine Nagar
Juhu: Shop No. 3, Sagarika, Juhu Tara Rd
Fort: Shop no. 1&2, Meadows House, Nagindas Master Rd
Ghatkopar: T-16B, 3rd Floor, R-City Mall, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg