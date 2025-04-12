This Tropical Menu is a mango lover’s dream in Mumbai this summer

Oh, buckle up Mumbai—because this summer, Dessert Therapy isn’t just battling the sweltering heat, it’s seducing your senses, spoon first. Forget packing bags for a breezy vacation escape—why leave the city when you can dive fork-first into a tropical fantasy, right in the heart of it?

The luxury dessert dining chain that’s become synonymous with seasonal sorcery is back, and this time, it’s making mangoes the main event—again, but bolder, dreamier, and downright irresistible. Their new nine-item Tropical Menu is less of a menu and more of a sun-soaked symphony of flavors—rolling out across their Malad, Juhu, Bandra, and Fort outlets, and soon making waves at the new Ghatkopar R-City Mall location. But don’t dawdle—this edible summer fling vanishes by mid-June.