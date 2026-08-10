As ‘red’ food items like chicken lollipops and Manchurian disappear from Mumbai streets, here’s decoding what makes food dyes harmful

Have you ordered a crunchy chicken lollipop or a schezwan chicken at a restaurant and noticed how these dishes are overly red in colour? That is because there is use of red food dye while making them. Although these food yes are edible, the concern that has erupted recently is over the source of the dyes and the quantity used, which can lead to harmful effects in the body. Keeping this in mind, Mumbai’s iconic chicken lollipop and several other dishes have come under scrutiny and according to the FDA guidelines have been made to drop the additional food colouring.
To understand the crux of the situation one needs to go back and be aware of the fact that Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe is on a mission to make consumption of food safer in the city. Due to this, several eateries are coming under tight scrutiny over their process of making food, hygiene and what they are serving. Under this Tukaram Mundhe effect, ‘red’ foods like chicken lollipop, Manchurian, Chinese fried rice, pav bhaji, tandoor preparations, schezwan chutney and sauces will now look less red as the additional food dye cannot be used any longer. One needs to keep in mind here that food colours are not illegal or banned in India. However what poses a concern is the amount of artificial food colours added to the dish and whether the colours themselves are made from authorised sources or not.
One of the most interesting outcomes of this effect noted by the food community in the city is that the dishes have started appearing less red and less alluring on camera. This is also changing the definition of ‘restaurant style’ and bringing the dishes into the category of healthy comfort food.
What are the harmful effects of food dye?
Most food colouring are synthetic colours and are known to have adverse effects on the human body. First and foremost, many have allergies to this type of colour. Even if someone doesn’t have an allergy to food colouring, they may develop intolerance towards the ingredients that make up these industry grade food colouring. Second, research shows that children may have behavioural changes from regular consumption. Third, studies are still progressing in the field of gut micro-biome and artificial additives interactions in humans. Fourth, some researchers have proven how additional colours can lead to oxidative stress. Fifth, a very good-looking dish which has the potential of going viral on visual platforms attract eaters like magnet and may cause a decline in their overall health and add a few calories on their body. Sixth, some synthetic colours also raise eyebrows over cancer concerns.
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