As ‘red’ food items like chicken lollipops and Manchurian disappear from Mumbai streets, here’s decoding what makes food dyes harmful

To understand the crux of the situation one needs to go back and be aware of the fact that Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe is on a mission to make consumption of food safer in the city. Due to this, several eateries are coming under tight scrutiny over their process of making food, hygiene and what they are serving. Under this Tukaram Mundhe effect, ‘red’ foods like chicken lollipop, Manchurian, Chinese fried rice, pav bhaji, tandoor preparations, schezwan chutney and sauces will now look less red as the additional food dye cannot be used any longer. One needs to keep in mind here that food colours are not illegal or banned in India. However what poses a concern is the amount of artificial food colours added to the dish and whether the colours themselves are made from authorised sources or not.

One of the most interesting outcomes of this effect noted by the food community in the city is that the dishes have started appearing less red and less alluring on camera. This is also changing the definition of ‘restaurant style’ and bringing the dishes into the category of healthy comfort food.