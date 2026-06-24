Have fresh jamun? Here’s how you can curate a morning-to-evening meal with it

It’s that time of the year when you leave your house wearing a sunglass and enter completely drenched with an umbrella that may not have been quite useful. It’s also that time of the year mangoes, litchis and jamuns rule the fruit world. It is also that time when the mind wavers every time the cool rainy breeze hits your face and the stomach grumbles to try out a new dish with one of your favourite seasonal fruits.

So, if you have sourced some fresh jamuns, here’s a breakfast to dinner curation with the tangy, violet freshness of the season.

7 Jamun dishes to try out at home this season

From early morning, on the go breakfasts to a healthy lunch or dinner and even a tea time snack and drink, the jamun can be used to make them all.