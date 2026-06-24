Have fresh jamun? Here’s how you can curate a morning-to-evening meal with it

From light and easy breakfasts to quick-make mocktails, here’s how you can make Jamun the star of your kitchen for a day
7 dishes to make if you have fresh jamun
A morning-to-evening menu with jamunPexels

It’s that time of the year when you leave your house wearing a sunglass and enter completely drenched with an umbrella that may not have been quite useful. It’s also that time of the year mangoes, litchis and jamuns rule the fruit world. It is also that time when the mind wavers every time the cool rainy breeze hits your face and the stomach grumbles to try out a new dish with one of your favourite seasonal fruits.

So, if you have sourced some fresh jamuns, here’s a breakfast to dinner curation with the tangy, violet freshness of the season.

7 Jamun dishes to try out at home this season

From early morning, on the go breakfasts to a healthy lunch or dinner and even a tea time snack and drink, the jamun can be used to make them all.

1. Energy balls

Have fresh jamun? Here’s how you can curate a morning-to-evening meal with it
Jamun energy bars to start your morningPexels

These on-the-go snacks or early morning light breakfast can be made in a hassle free manner. Take the pulp of freshly dried jamun. Add seedless cut dates, boiled oats, and dry fruits of your choice. Roll it with your hand into all. You can alternately, smoothen it on a tray lined with butter paper and cut them into squares or bar shapes. These can be stored for upto 3-5 days in an air-tight jar.

2. Breakfast pudding

Always work your way with fresh jamuns while cooking
Easy to make overnight jamun pudding Pexels

In a mixer, make a paste out of de-seeded jamun. You can then, either mix this puree with  chia seeds and refrigerate it. Or take a jar and line jamun puree or chia seeds mix with oats alternately. Let is set in the fridge overnight or for a few hours. Before eating, throw in some fresh fruits like mango, litchi, apple and more.

3. Jamun Salad

Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, you can have jamun for them all
Add a tangy twist to your lunch with jamun salad Pexels

If you want to go light for your lunch and dinner, then here’s a tasty and healthy jamun-rice salad. This comprises all your essential carbohydrates, vitamins, proteins and more in just a single bowl. Take cooked and cooled rice in a bowl. Add deseeded and cut jamuns, bell peppers, beetroot, mint leaves and a touch of lemon juice. Add a pinch of salt and pepper in the end. Give it a taste and if needed add a pinch of sugar too.

4. Tea-time snack

Jamun and a few spices transform your evening completely
Jamun chaat is a typical seasonal spiced evening snack pexels

During monsoons it would be very unfair to not have jamun chaat with your evening cuppa.  Take deseeded jamun and toss it well with rock salt, cumin powder, lemon juice, amchoor and any other spice that you would prefer to add. Your jamun chaat is ready.

5. Ice cream float with a tang

From light and easy breakfasts to quick-make mocktails, here’s how you can make Jamun the star of your kitchen for a day
Try jamun ice cream float for a change Pexels

 Whenever you talk about ice cream float, it is usually with a soft drink. Here’s your cue to make the ice cream float with a fruity twist. Take fresh jamun pulp and add soda. You can also take fresh jamun juice instead. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top and your summer dessert-drink is ready. Now you can debate whether you would drink it or scoop it!

6. For the sweet tooth

Make delicious ice cream with jamun
Jamun kulfi is the ice cream you didnt know you were craving for Pexels

You have had kesar kulfi, mango kulfi, orange kulfi, pistachip kulfi but have you had jamun kulfi? A distant cousin of kala khatta flavour, simmer full fat milk, add condensed milk to it and then stir in the jamun pulp. Pour this mixture into kulfi moulds and freeze overnight.

7. Mousse with a tang

Did you know jamun can be used to make delicious desserts?
Try this 3 ingredient jamun mousse Pexels

Fold jamun puree into whipped cream till you reach the desired consistency. Add sugar to the mixture as you fold it. Scoop out this mixture and fill in dessert cups. You can also place it in piping bags and fill in the cups. Chill the cups. Before serving, garnish with freshly deseeded jamuns.

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