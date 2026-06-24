How to make Kalimpong's famous street food, Fumbi, at home?

Ingredients:

-1 cup moong dal

-Water

-Salt, to taste

-1 tsp turmeric

-Garlic oil, for serving

-Sesame seed paste (optional)

-Garlic water (optional)

-Sesame seeds (optional)

Method:

Soak the moong dal in water for the entire night. The following morning, you should grind it to form a paste. This paste is then strained using a piece of cloth. The starchy solution is then collected in a container and left in the fridge overnight for the starch to settle at the bottom.

The next day, drain off any remaining water. Place the starch suspension into a pan and add two cups of water, along with salt and turmeric. Cook this mixture slowly for 10 to 15 minutes while stirring.

After cooking, add the hot mixture to a bowl and let it cool completely. Let it stay there for several hours without touching. The mixture will form a unique jelly-like consistency.

Once the Fumbi is completely set, cut it into small chunks and then pour garlic oil over it. If you want to enhance the taste of Fumbi, add some sesame seed sauce, sesame seeds, or even garlic water on top of it. It can be served cold or slightly heated.