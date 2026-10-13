3 must-try recipes for Durga Puja 2026 by Chef Kaushik Mishra

Ingredients

Method

Peel the outer skins of the banana flower. Remove the stigma from each floret. Chop finely and immerse in water for half an hour. Boil with 2 cups water, ¼ tsp salt and turmeric. Pressure-cook for up to two whistles and release the steam. The flower should be soft but not mushy. Drain and mash lightly.

Peel and mash the potatoes with salt to taste, ensuring there are no lumps. Set aside. Make the bhaja masala by dry-roasting and grinding cumin, coriander, fennel seeds, dried red chillies and bay leaves into a fine powder.

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Roast the peanuts until crunchy. Cool, remove the skin and crush lightly. In the remaining oil, sprinkle cumin seeds, bay leaf and grated ginger. Toss lightly and add the chopped coconut. Sauté and add the boiled banana flower. Add scraped coconut, chopped green chillies, turmeric, red chilli powder and 1 tsp bhaja masala. Cook for 5 minutes. Add the mashed potato, salt and sugar to taste. Toss to mix well. Add chickpea flour, roasted peanuts and raisins. Cook for a minute.

Remove from the heat and cool. Smear oil on both hands, take a small portion of the mixture and roll between your palms until smooth. Shape into croquettes. Mix the cornflour with ¼ cup water to make a smooth slurry. Spread the breadcrumbs on a plate. Dip the croquettes in the slurry and roll in breadcrumbs. Double-coat for a crispier texture. Store in a container and refrigerate for 3–4 days.