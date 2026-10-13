3 must-try recipes for Durga Puja 2026 by Chef Kaushik Mishra

This Durga Puja, Varq at Taj Mahal, New Delhi, presents Bounties From Bengal, a specially curated festive set-course menu featuring Pathuri Maach, Doi Murgi, Cholar Dal, Mishti Polao and Radhaballabhi. The setting draws inspiration from Bengal, with alpana-inspired patterns, flowers, brass elements and festive detailing.
Where: Varq, Taj Mahal, New Delhi
When: October 16–20, 2026
Price: INR 5,500++ per person
Ingredients
1 cup banana flower, chopped and boiled
2 boiled potatoes
1 tsp grated ginger
1 tsp ginger paste
2 tsp chopped coconut
1 tbsp scraped coconut
1 tbsp roasted peanuts
2 tbsp raisins
3 green chillies, finely chopped
¼ tsp turmeric
¼ tsp red chilli powder
1 tsp bhaja masala (cumin, fennel, coriander, 2 dried red chillies and 2 bay leaves)
½ tsp garam masala
Salt to taste
1 tsp sugar
2 tbsp chickpea flour
2 tbsp cornflour for slurry
1 cup breadcrumbs
Oil for cooking and deep-frying
Method
Peel the outer skins of the banana flower. Remove the stigma from each floret. Chop finely and immerse in water for half an hour. Boil with 2 cups water, ¼ tsp salt and turmeric. Pressure-cook for up to two whistles and release the steam. The flower should be soft but not mushy. Drain and mash lightly.
Peel and mash the potatoes with salt to taste, ensuring there are no lumps. Set aside. Make the bhaja masala by dry-roasting and grinding cumin, coriander, fennel seeds, dried red chillies and bay leaves into a fine powder.
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Roast the peanuts until crunchy. Cool, remove the skin and crush lightly. In the remaining oil, sprinkle cumin seeds, bay leaf and grated ginger. Toss lightly and add the chopped coconut. Sauté and add the boiled banana flower. Add scraped coconut, chopped green chillies, turmeric, red chilli powder and 1 tsp bhaja masala. Cook for 5 minutes. Add the mashed potato, salt and sugar to taste. Toss to mix well. Add chickpea flour, roasted peanuts and raisins. Cook for a minute.
Remove from the heat and cool. Smear oil on both hands, take a small portion of the mixture and roll between your palms until smooth. Shape into croquettes. Mix the cornflour with ¼ cup water to make a smooth slurry. Spread the breadcrumbs on a plate. Dip the croquettes in the slurry and roll in breadcrumbs. Double-coat for a crispier texture. Store in a container and refrigerate for 3–4 days.
Heat oil in a wok. Deep-fry over medium heat until the crust is deep golden brown and crispy on all sides. Serve hot with tomato sauce or kasundi (mustard sauce) and salad.
Ingredients
6 bhetki fillets
60ml mustard oil
6 tsp mustard paste
6 tsp kalonji (onion seeds)
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp red chilli powder
¼ tsp sugar
Salt to taste
6 banana leaves, cut into 6-inch squares
Method
Cut and clean the fish fillets into boneless pieces of approximately 4-inch squares.
Marinate the fish with half the mustard oil, kalonji, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt. Keep aside for an hour.
Add the mustard paste, sugar and remaining mustard oil.
Adjust the seasoning and keep aside for another half an hour.
Cut the banana leaves into squares and place them on a hot griddle for half a minute to soften them.
Wrap each fish piece individually in banana leaves. Pierce with toothpicks to prevent the parcels from opening.
Steam for 5–8 minutes or until the fish is cooked. Serve hot.
Ingredients
100g ground posto (poppy seeds)
60g water
3g salt (½ tsp)
4g sugar (½ tsp)
8g green chillies
Mustard oil for frying
Method
To prepare the posto, soak the dried poppy seeds in water for a few hours. Drain the excess water and grind until a coarse paste forms. Alternatively, dry-grind the seeds in short pulses, then add a few teaspoons of water and grind again until a thick, coarse paste forms. You can also dry-grind the seeds, transfer them to a bowl and add the water while mixing by hand, which allows better control over the consistency. For a nuttier flavour, toast the seeds in a hot pan for a minute before grinding.
In a mixing bowl, add the ground posto, water, salt, sugar and green chillies. Mix well.
Compact the mixture with your palms and shape into small discs.
Fry in mustard oil until the outside becomes brown and crisp.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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