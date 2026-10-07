3 posto recipes that go beyond aloo posto

Aloo posto gets all the attention, but it is only one use of the seed. Posto paste can coat a ridge gourd, bind a fritter or thicken a fish curry, and the three recipes below use it each way. Apart from a grinder, you won't need anything special.
Before you start: Soak the posto in warm water for 20 to 30 minutes, then grind it with the green chillies, adding water a spoonful at a time. A stone grinder gives the creamiest paste, but a small mixer jar does the job. Keep the heat low once the paste goes into the pan. Cook it too hard or too long and it turns bitter.
Time: 25 minutes | Serves: 3 to 4
Ingredients
2 medium ridge gourds (about 350 g), peeled and cut into cubes
3 tbsp posto, soaked and ground with 1 green chilli
2 tbsp mustard oil
½ tsp kalo jeere (nigella seeds)
1 green chilli, slit
¼ tsp turmeric
Salt to taste
A pinch of sugar (optional)
Method
Heat the mustard oil until it smokes lightly, then lower the heat. Add the kalo jeere and slit chilli.
Add the gourd, turmeric and salt. Cover and cook on low heat for 6 to 7 minutes. The gourd will release its own water, so you won't need to add any yet.
Stir in the posto paste with a splash of water. Cook uncovered on low heat for 5 to 6 minutes, until the gourd is tender and the paste clings to the pieces.
Finish with a drizzle of raw mustard oil and serve with hot rice.
Time: 35 minutes | Serves: 3 to 4
Ingredients
500 g rohu (rui), cut into 4 to 5 pieces
½ tsp turmeric and 1 tsp salt, for marinating
3 tbsp posto, soaked and ground with 2 green chillies
3 tbsp mustard oil
½ tsp kalo jeere
2 green chillies, slit
1 cup water
Salt to taste
Method
Rub the fish with the turmeric and salt and rest for 10 minutes.
Heat the mustard oil and fry the fish lightly for 1 to 2 minutes per side. It should be pale, not browned. Set aside.
In the same oil, add the kalo jeere and slit chillies. Mix the posto paste with 1 cup of water, a pinch of turmeric and salt, and pour it in.
Cook on low heat for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring often, until it thickens slightly.
Slide the fish in gently and simmer for 5 minutes, spooning the gravy over the pieces. Don't stir hard, or the fish will break.
Finish with a drizzle of raw mustard oil and serve with plain rice.
Time: 30 minutes | Makes: 10 to 12 fritters
Ingredients
½ cup posto, soaked for 30 minutes
2 to 3 green chillies
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves (optional)
½ tsp salt, or to taste
1 tbsp rice flour (only if the paste is loose)
Mustard oil for shallow frying
Method
Drain the posto and grind it with the green chillies and salt into a thick, slightly coarse paste. Use as little water as you can.
Mix in the onion and coriander. If the mixture feels too soft to shape, add the rice flour.
Wet your palms, take a small portion and flatten it into a round patty.
Heat mustard oil in a pan on medium heat. Fry the patties for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until golden and crisp at the edges. Drain on paper.
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