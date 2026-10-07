3 posto recipes that go beyond aloo posto

Aloo posto gets all the attention, but it is only one use of the seed. Posto paste can coat a ridge gourd, bind a fritter or thicken a fish curry, and the three recipes below use it each way. Apart from a grinder, you won't need anything special.

Before you start: Soak the posto in warm water for 20 to 30 minutes, then grind it with the green chillies, adding water a spoonful at a time. A stone grinder gives the creamiest paste, but a small mixer jar does the job. Keep the heat low once the paste goes into the pan. Cook it too hard or too long and it turns bitter.