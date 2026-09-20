5 no-bake festive sweets you can make in under 20 minutes

Discover 5 easy, no-bake festive sweets you can make in under 20 minutes. From instant coconut laddoos to date rolls, prepare delicious traditional treats with zero hassle
Discover 5 easy, no-bake festive sweets you can make in under 20 minutes. From instant coconut ladoos to date rolls, prepare delicious traditional treats with zero hassle
5 no-bake festive sweets you can make in under 20 minutesPexels

When festive schedules get hectic, these quick, no-cook and low-effort festive sweets deliver rich flavours without spending hours near a stove.

1. Instant Coconut Condensed Milk Ladoos (10 Mins)

Coconut Condensed Milk Ladoos
KIRILL_IVANOV_IGOREVICH.N/Pexels

Ingredients: Desiccated coconut, condensed milk, cardamom powder, chopped pistachios.

Method: Mix 2 cups desiccated coconut with 1 cup sweetened condensed milk and 1/2 tsp cardamom powder in a bowl until a dough forms. Roll into balls and coat in extra desiccated coconut. Top with sliced pistachios.

2. No-Bake Date & Dry Fruit Roll/Khajur Burfi (15 Mins)

No-Bake Date & Dry Fruit Roll
Pexels

Ingredients: Seedless dates, mixed nuts (cashews, almonds, walnuts), ghee, poppy seeds.

Method: Pulse dates in a food processor to form a paste. Warm 1 tsp ghee in a pan, add chopped nuts and date paste, and mix for 3–4 minutes until warm and sticky. Shape into a log, roll in toasted poppy seeds, chill in the freezer for 10 minutes, and slice.

3. Chocolate Biscuit Truffles (15 Mins)

Chocolate Biscuit Truffles
Pexels

Ingredients: Marie or digestive biscuits, cocoa powder, condensed milk, melted chocolate.

Method: Crush biscuits into a fine powder. Mix in 2 tbsp cocoa powder and enough condensed milk to bind. Shape into balls, dip into melted dark or milk chocolate, and let them set on parchment paper.

4. Quick Milk Powder Peda (15 Mins)

Quick milk powder peda
Pexels

Ingredients: Milk powder, condensed milk, ghee, saffron milk, cardamom.

Method: Microwave 1 tbsp ghee, 1 cup milk powder, 1/2 cup condensed milk, and 2 tbsp saffron milk for 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Let it cool slightly, knead into a smooth dough, shape into small discs, and press a pistachio in the centre.

5. Paneer Coconut Kalakand Bites (15 Mins)

Paneer Coconut Kalakand Bites
Gaurav/Pexels

Ingredients: Fresh crumbled paneer (chenna), condensed milk, cardamom, rose water.

Method: Combine equal parts crumbled fresh paneer and condensed milk in a pan over low heat for 5 minutes until thick. Flavour with cardamom and a drop of rose water. Press into a greased dish, top with silver foil (vark) and chopped almonds, and cut into squares once cool.

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