Dunking biscuits in tea? A navy practice that travelled to India over time

For most individuals, their initiation to tea was by observing elders sipping it off the saucer or dunking a biscuit and slurping it from the cup. While most of us have unquestionably caught on to the habit of dunking biscuits, some may question the practice at the back of their mind. So, here we are debunking it and connecting the threads from India to all the way back to Europe.

A centuries-old practice born in Europe

It may startle most people when they come to know that the practice of dunking biscuits in tea before eating or drinking it goes back to almost 300 years. Back in the days, European sailors were given hardtack to eat. Think about it as a thick, dry biscuit; so hard that it can be easily compared with cement. This, of course made it uncomfortable for people to eat it and thus, they use to dunk it in tea to soften it before eating it. Asking for a better meal wasn’t really in their hands! With time, as people started drinking tea all over Europe, this practice accompanied it. From hardtack to regular biscuit, it just became a way to enjoy your tea-break.