Why does Japan grow square watermelons that nobody actually eats?

Japanese square watermelons became popular in 1975 in Zentsuji city in Kagawa Prefecture, Japan, when farmers tried out their idea of shaping the fruits by putting them into fixed glass boxes. This was done with an intention not only of adding some uniqueness but also developing a new crop to distinguish themselves from others in terms of commercial development. Watermelons are planted in cube shaped clear boxes where the fruits develop perfectly into a square shape. Though it appears quite cool in storage, majority of the customers find out that the watermelon is not for consumption.

The truth behind Japanese square watermelons and why they are grown in boxes

The production process itself is easy but rigorous. Watermelons in the process of development are inserted into glass or acrylic moulds that are only a little smaller than the final product. With the growth of watermelon, it becomes pressed into the mould. Besides square watermelons, there are also heart and triangular shaped fruits produced using the same technology. The Japanese square watermelon is created with appearance in mind rather than maturity or taste.