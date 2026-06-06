Why does Japan grow square watermelons that nobody actually eats?

Japanese square watermelons became popular in 1975 in Zentsuji city in Kagawa Prefecture, Japan, when farmers tried out their idea of shaping the fruits by putting them into fixed glass boxes. This was done with an intention not only of adding some uniqueness but also developing a new crop to distinguish themselves from others in terms of commercial development. Watermelons are planted in cube shaped clear boxes where the fruits develop perfectly into a square shape. Though it appears quite cool in storage, majority of the customers find out that the watermelon is not for consumption.
The production process itself is easy but rigorous. Watermelons in the process of development are inserted into glass or acrylic moulds that are only a little smaller than the final product. With the growth of watermelon, it becomes pressed into the mould. Besides square watermelons, there are also heart and triangular shaped fruits produced using the same technology. The Japanese square watermelon is created with appearance in mind rather than maturity or taste.
Zentsuji City adopted the Japanese square watermelons as a part of their branding campaign. The town is situated in an area with hot and dry conditions that make it appropriate for growing watermelons. The square shape made it easier to create an identity for the town's agriculture. Nonetheless, most square watermelons get picked before maturity, and the flesh may end up being unripe or bland in taste.
The price range for Japanese square watermelons varies significantly. Their prices in Japan usually range from $100 to $500. Upon exportation, prices may go beyond $800. These products are bought primarily as gifts rather than as food to eat. Even though they are quite expensive, Japanese square watermelons are generally seen as ornamental, and many of them are never cut open.