Mango festival turns Google office into a wonderland; influencer shares video

The cafeteria became a mango-themed haven decorated with objects that had to do with mangoes. The workers could be seen cutting mangoes and setting them out on a lavish display for the employees who came to attend the event. The highlights from Google’s mango festivals were mango pani puri, mango gelato in waffle cones, mango-themed cakes, mango barfi, tarts, candy and other mango-flavoured dessert items as well as slices of fresh mangoes.

Social media fans went bananas over Google’s mango festival. The video received countless shares and comments from users. People felt envious of such an office function and mentioned that it would not take anything more to convince them to attend Google interviews. Moreover, people were jokingly discussing if there is too much mango on the menu.

The event made a nice impression on the attendees, who found the office environment to be one of celebrations, fun, colour, and even the sweet scent of freshly cut mangoes all around them.