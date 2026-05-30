Nauheed Cyrusi’s chocolate banana frittata goes viral as an easy breakfast idea

Nauheed Cyrusi's chocolate banana frittata has already managed to catch attention amongst all the people who like to try out the food challenges online after the actor posted her version of the delicious breakfast recipe. But what exactly is the chocolate banana frittata? This sweet breakfast idea is basically a dessert breakfast which includes ingredients such as banana, chocolate spread, and puff pastry. Netizens can’t stop gushing over on this easy homemade breakfast idea.
To prepare Nauheed Cyrusi’s chocolate banana frittata, the process starts off by choosing a ripened banana whose interior is hollowed out from the centre. The hollow area is then stuffed with loads of chocolate spread in order to form the core of the dessert. Finally, pieces of puff pastry are sliced into long strips that are wrapped around the banana.
Banana is then smeared with butter, which allows the pastry to attain its brown, crispy colour when cooked. It will take about 15 minutes in the oven to become crispy outside but soft and gooey inside. Meanwhile, the chocolate filling will be put inside the piping bag, which is made by putting the chocolate inside a Ziploc bag.
It is then served with the use of chocolate drizzle on top after being baked. It creates an inviting breakfast pastry that combines fruity with chocolate-rich flavours in one meal. Nauheed Cyrusi’s chocolate banana frittata is one example wherein the combination of flaky pastry and melted filling makes it an appealing morning breakfast.
She described the first bite as ‘freaking delicious.’ This response has made it possible for the recipe to be taken up by those who like to cook quickly. Caption written by Nauheed was "Omgaaaa this is baassst!" One person commented, “@nauheedc not you coming up with yummy recipes when my doc has asked me to lose weight! 🤭🥹😅😭.”Another person jokingly said, “Hahaha I don’t care about the recipe! Your narration is just epic 😂”
More than just being an indulgent dish, Nauheed Cyrusi’s chocolate banana frittata is also a breakfast dish, which is quick and easy to make in less than 30min. The banana gives natural carbohydrates, potassium, and fibre for an instant burst of energy in the morning. It can be a good choice when the body requires rapid energy. Puff pastry mainly contains carbohydrates and fat, keeping you full for longer time. Chocolate spread provides instant energy by means of sugars.