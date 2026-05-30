Nauheed Cyrusi’s chocolate banana frittata goes viral as an easy breakfast idea

Nauheed Cyrusi's chocolate banana frittata has already managed to catch attention amongst all the people who like to try out the food challenges online after the actor posted her version of the delicious breakfast recipe. But what exactly is the chocolate banana frittata? This sweet breakfast idea is basically a dessert breakfast which includes ingredients such as banana, chocolate spread, and puff pastry. Netizens can’t stop gushing over on this easy homemade breakfast idea.

How to make Nauheed Cyrusi's chocolate banana frittata at home?

To prepare Nauheed Cyrusi’s chocolate banana frittata, the process starts off by choosing a ripened banana whose interior is hollowed out from the centre. The hollow area is then stuffed with loads of chocolate spread in order to form the core of the dessert. Finally, pieces of puff pastry are sliced into long strips that are wrapped around the banana.