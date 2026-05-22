How to make the traditional Gujarati drink, Variyali Sharbat to beat the heat?

Nothing can be more pleasing in the scorching summer heat in Gujarat than Variyali Sharbat served cold. Variyali Sharbat is prepared from fennel seeds, sugar, and some basic aromatic agents. For decades now, Gujaratis have cherished the presence of Variyali Sharbat in their homes since it provides instant cooling effect on one's body and mind. Its mild taste and aromatic aroma make the sharbat the perfect refreshment in those humid summer afternoons.

How to make Variyali Sharbat at home: an easy recipe to recreate the drink?

Step 1: You should soak your fennel seeds for about 4-5 hours, until they are soft and have a nice smell.

Step 2: After soaking, you will need to grind up your soaked fennel seeds with sugar, water, and cardamom.

Step 3: Once everything has been ground together, you will need to pass the mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove any large bits and pieces.

Step 4: Next, add some lemon juice (or lime juice) and then transfer into a container and put in the refrigerator until ready to drink.

Step 5: For serving use a glass, fill with the Variyali Sharbat, add ice cubes and fresh mint leaves for garnish.