How to make the viral beetroot mukhwas at home?

After the preparation of the spices, it should be added to the amla and beetroot that have been grinded. The mixture should then be allowed to dry under the sun for 3-4 days. The final step includes topping the mixture with your favorite items such as flax seeds and raisins.

Why this new recipe is going viral on Instagram?

The trick to make this viral beetroot mukhwas is that it combines the tartness of amla with the natural sweetness of beetroots. The mixture of spices ensures that this mukhwas tastes better than eating raw amla. It is nutritious, simple to prepare, and entirely customizable, and thus its popularity online makes sense.

The video was instantly viral on Instagram, as people reacted to their joy and curiosity. For instance, one person even added a personal touch to the recipe, “Mai isme paan k patte b milati hu usse iska Aroma or taste aur enhance ho jata hai.” Some viewers even asked if they could purchase the readymade mixture.

Inquiries regarding the recipe were also coming in. For example, a curious spectator posed the question, “Have you boiled the beetroot, or do we have to grate it raw?" Several others were eager to taste it right away. One viewer exclaimed, “Wow! I will finish it in one day."

This easy but unique recipe is a must for those who wish to make an interesting change to their diet after a meal. The viral beetroot mukhwas is now easier to prepare thanks to the simple steps.