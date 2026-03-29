Move over, watermelon-feta salad. Here are 5 combos you should try instead

Every summer, one of the most common and favourite fruit that one looks forward to consuming is the watermelon. Having it whole, adding it to a smoothie or diving into a watermelon-feta salad form are the most common ways. The juiciest chunks of watermelon keeps one fresh, hydrated and filled throughout the day along with providing taste and nutrients for the body. But are you tired of having the classic flavours all the time? Then here are five innovative watermelon salad combos you should try instead.
The desi watermelon can be used to make gourmet salads which take care of your health and hunger pangs. Here’s what you can do with this wonder fruit.
Bring a fruity twist to your healthy breakfast by making watermelon and quinoa salad. You can toss cooked quinoa, watermelon slices and fresh cooling herbs like mint, parsley or coriander, give it a good toss and eat it as it is. If you want to make it appear gourmet then take cups or glasses which you can leave overnight in the fridge. Make a quinoa base layer, place watermelon slices on it and repeat this for two to three times. The last later would be one with herbs. When you eat it, mix the layers well. This can be your go-to snack as you can carry the seal glasses / jars with you anywhere.
If you want to give a spicy kick to your summer meal but not make it too hard on the stomach then this lime, chilli, watermelon salad is the perfect pick. Cube or dice fresh watermelon pieces. Add fresh chopped green chilli. In a bowl add lemon juice and paprika powder/ red chilli powder / chilli flakes / kashmiri chilli powder, depending on your spice tolerance. Mix well. Add this dressing to the watermelon. Add a few slices of ginger or mint leaves. These act as cooling agents and balance the spice and heat levels in the body.
For all those parents worrying sick about their child’s tiffin boxes, this watermelon cottage cheese combo is a must try. Indian flavours packed in a global appearance, lightly grill pieces of cottage cheese / paneer and add it to a bowl of cut watermelon. Add freshly chopped basil leaves. Give it a toss with olive oil and salt and pepper. Your protein and moisture packed tiffin is ready. This stays fresh for 4-5 hours with the flavour intact. So you can bid goodbye to the fear of seeing an untouched tiffin box return.
If you have sweet tooth, replace sugar with natural sweetness. Take a bowl full of watermelon and berries like strawberry, blackberry, mulberry, blueberry etc. Berries depend on season so take whatever is freshly available. Give it a good toss. To balance the sweetness, add a dressing of lemon juice missed with raw honey. This serves as a perfect replacement for sugar-rich desserts. The antioxidants and Vitamins in the fruits keeps the body healthy and aids digestion.
For all your late lunch woes, pack a box full of watermelon, avocado and arugula leaves. It is complete with the sweetness of the fruit, the savouriness of avocado and the greens of arugula. So that it doesn’t taste bland, make a quick dressing of balsamic vinegar, olive oil, seasoning, and chilli flakes.