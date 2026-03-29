Move over, watermelon-feta salad. Here are 5 combos you should try instead

Every summer, one of the most common and favourite fruit that one looks forward to consuming is the watermelon. Having it whole, adding it to a smoothie or diving into a watermelon-feta salad form are the most common ways. The juiciest chunks of watermelon keeps one fresh, hydrated and filled throughout the day along with providing taste and nutrients for the body. But are you tired of having the classic flavours all the time? Then here are five innovative watermelon salad combos you should try instead.

Bookmark these watermelon salad combos for summer

The desi watermelon can be used to make gourmet salads which take care of your health and hunger pangs. Here’s what you can do with this wonder fruit.