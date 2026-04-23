How to make Nauheed Cyrusi's quick Mango Mochi at home?

Nauheed Cyrusi’s mango mochi recipe has caused a stir on social media. The actress and model recently posted this recipe on Instagram and explained to viewers how to prepare this chilled and chewy meal using some few components. This celebrity prepares some other meals like chocolate pudding and easy egg dishes. Additionally, Nauheed Cyrusi prepares her video recipes while keeping things real by having a messy kitchen.
The inspiration behind Nauheed Cyrusi's mango mochi comes from an authentic Japanese sweet snack made of a sticky rice paste. Unlike the conventional way, she has used moistened rice paper on the outside as opposed to the sticky rice dough, thus simplifying the whole procedure.
In preparing her version of the mochi, she began by softening the rice paper. She proceeded by adding slices of sweet mango together with some amount of dahi. It is important to note here that the dahi could have a slightly sour taste, and therefore the mangoes need to be more than the curd.
The mochi is then put into the freezer to chill for around half an hour. This ensures that it sets and acquires a chilled texture. It is chewy, light, and great for summer desserts. She also recommends altering the degree of sweetness as per personal choice. In cases where sweet-toothed people want to consume sweets, one can add some honey, sugar, or even maple syrup to the dahi before filling the mould with it.
She captioned the video saying, “This is not my recipe ha...but its yum & Finally a recipe your kids will enjoy!” One person commented, “Why am I obsessed with your videos 😍 Your genuine expressions 👏👏.” Another person also talked about her own twist in the recipe, “To make it high in protein I am going to use sour yogurt and mango ..... can't wait to do this ASAP ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍.”