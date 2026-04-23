How to make Nauheed Cyrusi's quick Mango Mochi at home?

In preparing her version of the mochi, she began by softening the rice paper. She proceeded by adding slices of sweet mango together with some amount of dahi. It is important to note here that the dahi could have a slightly sour taste, and therefore the mangoes need to be more than the curd.

The mochi is then put into the freezer to chill for around half an hour. This ensures that it sets and acquires a chilled texture. It is chewy, light, and great for summer desserts. She also recommends altering the degree of sweetness as per personal choice. In cases where sweet-toothed people want to consume sweets, one can add some honey, sugar, or even maple syrup to the dahi before filling the mould with it.

She captioned the video saying, “This is not my recipe ha...but its yum & Finally a recipe your kids will enjoy!” One person commented, “Why am I obsessed with your videos 😍 Your genuine expressions 👏👏.” Another person also talked about her own twist in the recipe, “To make it high in protein I am going to use sour yogurt and mango ..... can't wait to do this ASAP ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍.”