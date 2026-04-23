Quenching your thirst with Delhi's summer sharbats

It brought back memories of my mother’s kitchen, where bel sharbat was less of an occasional treat and more of a seasonal constant. She would break open the hard shell with effort, scoop out the pulp, mix it with sugar, add a squeeze of lemon that sharpened everything, and dilute it with cold water before serving it to us in the late afternoons, when the house felt heavy with heat and time seemed to slow down.

Across the city, the ways in which people respond to summer unfold in similar yet distinct expressions. At Rosei Ghara in Shahpur Jat, Aditi Mohapatra speaks of bela pana from Odisha, where bel pulp is combined with lemon juice, pepper, mint leaves, and ice, then mixed with water into a drink that feels layered and restorative, balancing sweetness with spice in a way that lingers. She also shares tanka torani, a fermented rice water cooler that begins with cooked rice being mashed with water until it releases its starch, creating a slightly creamy, almost silky base. This is then stirred with yoghurt and sharpened with mango ginger, or amba kassi adda, along with a mix of spices, resulting in a drink that is lightly sour, deeply cooling, and designed to sustain through long, punishing days of heat.

Under a gulmohar in full blaze at the bend of Sector 50 in Noida, Kishore stands beside his cart, feeding long stalks of sugarcane through a machine that groans and whirs with every turn, releasing streams of pale green juice into steel containers. The rhythm here is constant, almost unbroken, as one glass is filled, handed over, and replaced by another.