New South Indian joint Nadoo in Delhi is broadening the scope of this cuisine

“My mission was to say South is just not idli and dosa,” Bala says. “If you take Telangana, idli and dosa are not their staple. Sarvapindi, dibba roti, punugulu—those are their staples. Karnataka itself has five different languages. It is so vast that you cannot box it into one.” Over the years, Bala travelled extensively across the region collecting recipes directly from home kitchens. She visited Bhimavaram and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Chitradurga, Shimoga, Mysore and Coorg in Karnataka, and Malappuram in Kerala, among other places.

The menu is built around that idea of multiplicity. Try the classic pillowy-spicy mini podi idli, served with Beluga caviar on request, the Tamil style sundal-inspired Kala Ghoda Hummus with chickpea, coconut and salsa on fried parotta, or the Kerala-style motta puffs.

Seafood is perhaps where Bala’s cooking feels most personal. “For me, seafood is the hero,” she says. “Rather than mutton or chicken, where masalas are the king, with seafood, I always believe in one principle—less is more.”