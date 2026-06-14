A goat cheese flammkuchen and a stone-grilled burger to die for at this Kolkata diner

Summer menus often prioritise freshness, but the best ones manage to capture the mood of the season itself. At CAARA Kolkata, tucked inside a charming Art Deco heritage building in Hindustan Park, the new summer menu embraces the lighter side of dining with dishes that celebrate seasonal produce, European influences and bright, uncomplicated flavours.
We dropped in on a warm afternoon and found the sunlit café living up to its reputation as a relaxed escape from the city's bustle. The experience began with a pair of refreshing seasonal drinks. The Mango Passion Fruit Lemonade delivered exactly the kind of crisp, fruity refreshment one craves in the Kolkata heat, while the Orange & Matcha Fizz balanced citrusy brightness with earthy notes, creating a drink that felt both playful and sophisticated.
For those looking to start light, the Seasonal Andhra Pradesh Mango, Avocado & Fennel Salad is an excellent introduction to the menu's summer-forward memo. Sweet seasonal mangoes mingle with creamy avocado and fennel, while Himalayan chilli bomb cheese dressing and caramelised sesame peanuts add layers of flavour and texture. The Green Goddess Buddha Bowl is a great idea for light eaters as it combines fresh ingredients into a nourishing yet satisfying meal.
Among the small plates, the Malakoff Léman quickly emerges as a standout. The combination of Gruyère, Swiss Emmental and Brie transformed into golden beignets creates a rich, indulgent bite, while the accompanying dijonaise and cornichons provide welcome sharpness. The Smashed Chilli & Avocado Toast offers a more casual option, and brings together creamy avocado and gentle heat in a heart brunch item.
One of the best dishes on the menu was the Stone-Grilled Lamb & Emmental Brioche Burger, which had a beautiful profile; it had slow-roasted red wine onions, jalapeño dijon aioli, FarmLove greens, and came with a side of spiced parmesan fries. If you don't know what Flammkuchen is, please familiarise yourself with this version of thin-crust German pizza, which is ideal for brutal summers.
Caara’s summer menu had some delicious Flammkuchen options, our favourite was the Spanish Spicy Chorizo & Pancetta Flammkuchen with lemony ricotta, spring curly parsley, and pickled banana chilli. You can also try the Wild Tomato Goat Cheese And Rocket Flammkuchen, topped with San Marzano tomato, toasted pine nuts, baby arugula and some olive oil.
For dessert, we recommend the Seasonal Summer Mango Sampler, which features a trio of mango-inspired mini desserts: crème pâtissière tart, almond frangipane cake and crémeux. Some other options are Arabica Dark Roast Espresso, Basque Cheesecake served with almond sable cookies crumble and Warm skillet Artisanal Seasalt & Belgian Dark Chocolate Cookie with French vanilla ice cream and candied nuts.
Where: CAARA Kolkata (2nd Floor, Good Earth, Hindustan Park)
Time: Open Daily | 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Price for two: Rs 1,100 onwards