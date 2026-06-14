A goat cheese flammkuchen and a stone-grilled burger to die for at this Kolkata diner

Summer menus often prioritise freshness, but the best ones manage to capture the mood of the season itself. At CAARA Kolkata, tucked inside a charming Art Deco heritage building in Hindustan Park, the new summer menu embraces the lighter side of dining with dishes that celebrate seasonal produce, European influences and bright, uncomplicated flavours.

Explore a delicious mango spread and some hearty brunch favourites at Caara

We dropped in on a warm afternoon and found the sunlit café living up to its reputation as a relaxed escape from the city's bustle. The experience began with a pair of refreshing seasonal drinks. The Mango Passion Fruit Lemonade delivered exactly the kind of crisp, fruity refreshment one craves in the Kolkata heat, while the Orange & Matcha Fizz balanced citrusy brightness with earthy notes, creating a drink that felt both playful and sophisticated.