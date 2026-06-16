Try coconutty panna cotta and mango matchas at this popular Kolkata cafe

The wave of summer menus has hit Kolkata's cafes and Bhowanipore's Artsy too has a new, vibrant summer menu. The curated menu has fresh salads, mango-forward desserts, and beverages crafted entirely around the flavours of the season. The menu is rooted in seasonal produce and light, balanced cooking and brings together comfort and creativity in equal measure.
Try the Watermelon, Mango & Feta Salad which combines juicy fruit with soft feta and a light citrus dressing, and the Raw Mango & Herb Salad which delivers a sharp, refreshing bite with crunchy vegetables and a chilli-lime dressing.
Desserts take centre stage in the summer menu with the Coconut Panna Cotta with Mango Jelly, which is soft and creamy with a bright, fruity layer, while the New York Cheesecake with Mango offers a rich yet balanced finish. Lighter options like the Fresh Mango Cream Gateaux and Mango Tart round off the selection with delicate sweetness and fresh seasonal notes.
The beverage menu complements the food with a mix of playful and refreshing creations. The Earl Grey Fizz is light, citrusy, and effervescent, while the Mont Blanc Cold Brew pairs bold coffee with a zesty orange foam. The Matcha Coconut Cloud offers a subtle, earthy balance, and the Mango Matcha Elixir blends tropical brightness with depth.
If you want a more indulgent sip, try the Shaken Maple Mocha (Iced) combines espresso with maple and chocolate for a smooth, chilled finish.
Whether it is a slow afternoon, a casual catch-up, or simply a moment to yourself, this summer menu is designed to give you an easy, unhurried summer indulgence.
Price for two: ₹1,200
For Reservations: Call +919163553395
For Orders: Order via Swiggy or Zomato