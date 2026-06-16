Try coconutty panna cotta and mango matchas at this popular Kolkata cafe

The wave of summer menus has hit Kolkata's cafes and Bhowanipore's Artsy too has a new, vibrant summer menu. The curated menu has fresh salads, mango-forward desserts, and beverages crafted entirely around the flavours of the season. The menu is rooted in seasonal produce and light, balanced cooking and brings together comfort and creativity in equal measure.

Try the Watermelon, Mango & Feta Salad which combines juicy fruit with soft feta and a light citrus dressing, and the Raw Mango & Herb Salad which delivers a sharp, refreshing bite with crunchy vegetables and a chilli-lime dressing.